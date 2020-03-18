Lizzo ‘Heartbroken’ Over RodeoHouston Cancellation

Just as thousands of Lizzo fans prepared to do their hair toss and check their nails, RodeoHouston came to a halt on last week.

The Houston-raised singer reacted to the cancellation with a short post on Instagram.

“Rodeo is officially canceled due to corona virus,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken but more concerned about our health and safety. Please take care.”

Lizzo’s debut last Friday on the RodeoHouston stage was the most anticipated show of the season. Tickets sold out less than ten minutes after going on sale in January.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last Wednesday, March 11 that the dozen remaining RodeoHouston days, including concerts, would be canceled because of the possibility of more coronavirus cases in Houston. Last Tuesday’s NCT 127 show was the final RodeoHouston performance of the year.