EntertainmentFeatured

Lizzo ‘Heartbroken’ Over RodeoHouston Cancellation

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Just as thousands of Lizzo fans prepared to do their hair toss and check their nails, RodeoHouston came to a halt on last week.

The Houston-raised singer reacted to the cancellation with a short post on Instagram.

“Rodeo is officially canceled due to corona virus,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken but more concerned about our health and safety. Please take care.”

Lizzo’s debut last Friday on the RodeoHouston stage was the most anticipated show of the season. Tickets sold out less than ten minutes after going on sale in January.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last Wednesday, March 11 that the dozen remaining RodeoHouston days, including concerts, would be canceled because of the possibility of more coronavirus cases in Houston. Last Tuesday’s NCT 127 show was the final RodeoHouston performance of the year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

COVID-19: The Black Community is NOT Immune… Don’t...

Mayor Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Join...

TSU Board Chair Hasan Mack Resigns: Did #RemoveTheRegents...

Jennifer Lopez Drops DSW Shoe Collection

Netflix Signs a Deal with ‘Star Wars’ John...

Jamie Foxx Stars in Disney/Pixar’s First Black-Led Animated...

“My Work Speaks for Itself”: TSU Regent Derrick...

Women’s History: History Making Appointment – Cheryl Creuzot...

Advocacy at the Federal Level: Missouri City Councilman...

Barbara Martin: The Supremes Original Member, Passes Away