Featured

Lizzo’s Guitarist Pays Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe on ‘Saturday Night Live’

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Lizzo capped off her breakout 2019 with her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and her guitarist, Celisse Henderson, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Henderson appeared alongside Lizzo for a slightly altered intro to her smash, “Truth Hurts,” picking out a crackling version of the song’s lead melody on a cream-colored Gibson SG Custom — just like the kind Tharpe used to play. Henderson topped it all off with a guitar strap emblazoned with the word “Sister.”

On Twitter, Henderson wrote, “What an honor it was to kick off this incredible performance by the amazingly talented and good hearted @Lizzo, And it’s all for #SisterRosettaTharpe.”

Tharpe was a pioneer in every sense of the word. A queer black woman from Arkansas who came up playing music in the church, she played alongside greats like Duke Ellington and scored a handful of gospel-R&B crossover hits in the Forties.

The first generation of rock & roll artists, from Elvis to Chuck Berry to Bob Dylan, revered Tharpe, but while her career saw a small resurgence during the Sixties, she didn’t get the same bump as male blues artists. Tharpe died in 1973 and it took until 2017 for her to be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

A Texas Legend: Houston’s Own Vince Young Inducted...

Coats of Compassion: Bishop James Dixon II Brings...

Transparency and Accountability Reign Supreme in Missouri City:...

Forward Times Annual Holiday House Party

IMPEACHED! President Trump Becomes the Third President in...

Married Couple with Young Kids Obtained Their PhD...

Michelle Obama Inspires Black Women to Seek Fertility...

Jeffrey L. Boney Appointed to Serve on National...

An Election for the Ages: Mayor Sylvester Turner...

H-E-B Opens One-of-a-Kind New Store in Third Ward