Local 17-Year-Old Accepted to 15 Colleges, Including 8 Ivy League Schools

ABOVE: Jeramy Botwe

Jeramy Botwe is a 17-year-old educational superstar here in the Greater Houston area. He not only has a 4.51 GPA, but the senior from the Harmony School of Advancement in north Houston is also the Class of 2019 valedictorian at his school.

One of the things that makes Jeramy the educational superstar he is, and worthy of being highlighted, is the fact that he applied to 15 colleges and was accepted by all 15 of those schools, including eight from Ivy League schools.

The universities include: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Brown, Rice, Dartmouth, Cornell, Columbia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Penn, Duke, the University of Chicago, University of Texas and the University of Houston.

Jeramy was raised by his father, Kenneth, a single dad originally from Ghana who moved to the United States by himself as a teenager. Kenneth eventually joined the Air Force and finished school. Along the way, Kenneth was able to successfully raise Jeramy and his sister, Julianah, and is beaming at both of their success.

Jeramy credits his success to old fashion hard work and says he studies at least two hours a day.

After graduation, Jeramy plans to study pre-med at whichever college he chooses to follow a pre-medicine track in college. He wants to be a doctor and focus his research to help find a cure for diseases, like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a fatal degenerative neurological condition that causes progressive weakening in the body.

In 2018, Jeramy took part in a three-month research program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that studied bacterial species of the human body.

Jeramy also serves as president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of his student council, director of Key Club and co-captain of a science club. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball.

Jeramy has until May 1 to make a decision about which college he will attend.