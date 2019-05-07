Local Business Icon Keith J. Davis aka “MR. D-MARS” Celebrates Release of First Book Called “Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest”

Monday, April 29th was an exciting day in the city of Houston, as a number of attendees came out to The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa to celebrate the much-anticipated book release of one of the Greater Houston area’s most successful Black businessmen and community leaders.

Keith J. Davis Sr., better known to many in the Greater Houston area as “MR. D-MARS”, held a reception to announce the release of his very first book, Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest.

In Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest, Davis reveals the valuable tools that he has found necessary to develop any individual’s own story into a lasting legacy. From finding faith to nurturing diamond relationships and lessons of perseverance, Davis explains how a unique path of discovery led him to becoming a great businessman, father and friend. His wise words will help readers maximize their own value to find personal and professional achievement.

“I promised myself, if I lasted in business for twenty years, I would write a book to express some of the major gems I have learned on my journey to success within my community,” said Davis. “The motto of my company is to inspire, inform and educate, and I now want to encourage others to do the same within their communities. I want readers to gain an identity for the treasures within. I ask that everyone gets a copy for themselves and someone else, because this small gesture will help them view life and lessons in a different light and it will truly bless their outlook moving forward.”

As a United States Army veteran, Davis has always had a special place in his heart for service to the community. He takes pride in having assisted countless professionals and organizations reach wider audiences and grow their businesses.

With over two decades of knowledge and experience in the media and marketing industries, Davis’s influence has been instrumental to showcasing and highlighting Black professionals, businesses and entrepreneurs in Houston. He has worked in advertising, marketing, media and communication. Davis has spearheaded campaigns for many local and national brands as well as many well-respected business owners and community leaders. He has established a well-known presence in Houston and the surrounding areas because of the stellar media services he has provided to his clients.

The skills that Davis has developed, coupled with the relationships he has made and the experience he has gained, have ultimately led to him building a multimedia business empire that offers a wide range of media services. His company publishes two monthly journals – Subcontractors USA-Texas and the d-mars.com Business Journal. They also have a strong online presence through the d-mars.com website, and they host the Top 30 Influential Women, as well as a host of other major events highlighting many of Texas’ most influential individuals. These major events include the d-mars.com Top 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs Awards, Top 25 Prime Contractors and Sub Contractors Luncheon and Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards Gala. Davis has also formed the nonprofit, My Missing Pieces, as well as his own publishing company, K. Jerrold Publishing.

Davis continues to be active in the community, serving as a Board Member of the Greater Houston Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Today, his award-winning career continues to expand, while his genuine heart and spirit for the community has remained constant. He was recognized by Christian Bible Institute and Seminary for his community contribution and honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters, and he has been honored by countless other organizations for his diligence and hard work including:

Early reviewers of “Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest” say:

“MR. D-MARS has been a role model for the growing small business community and he has exemplified the very essence of this book.” – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

“Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest” is something I believe any person in business should use a learning tool to better your chances of success by tapping into the greatness in you!” – Warren Broadnax, CEO of She’s Happy Hair

“What you’ll learn when you read this book is that the entrepreneurial journey, is not all triumphs . . . it is defeat, it is tears, but it is also faith, it is lessons, it is good friends, and it is accomplishment.” – Carla Lane, President & CEO, LaneStaffing

This inspiring and captivating page-turner is guaranteed to encourage readers to be at the top of their game while utilizing their personal strengths and attributes.

For information on Keith J. Davis Sr. (MR. D_MARS) or to get a copy of the new book, please visit www.keithjdavissr.com.