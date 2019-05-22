Local Entertainer and Educator, Ron John, Launches the “Dare To Dream” Summer Camp

Local actor, singer and educator, Ron Johnson, also known as “Ron John,” has dared to do something that hasn’t been done before in our community. His fine arts company, “Dare To Dream,” is offering a summer camp to underprivileged youth in the inner-city area of Houston. Through Ron John’s passion for theater and music, he’s found a way to blend his God-given gifts into a business that serves others.

“Dare To Dream” is a performing arts playground where professional theater, dance and music artists serve as mentors. In addition to the arts, it will also be a key opportunity to develop reading and study skills. In this fun summer program, campers will do 30 minutes of reading each day from a host of books of choice.

Founded in the summer of 2018, Dare To Dream Fine Arts came out of a passion to see young people engaged in the arts. Most art programs are being removed from the school systems and it is a much-needed part of life. ‘The first year was a success,” says Johnson. “We teach with a positive influence and reinforcement that with hard work and determination, everyone can achieve whatever they set their minds to.”

Dare To Dream is an organization solely funded by donors. This year they are partnering with the Houston Red Cross and YMCA to offer much needed resources. You can contribute to this great cause by visiting the website at www.daretodreamfa.com or via Cash App ($DareToDreamFA), Venmo (DareToDream), or even Pay Pal (Daretodreamfinearts@gmail.com.)

“We want to make sure that we make our programs available to anyone who wants to participate,” Johnson said. “We have students who are not financially able to afford summer camps and my goal is to provide as many students as I can with that opportunity.”

The kickoff for this summer day camp is June 5th and will go through July 3rd. Johnson said future students can visit www.daretodreamfa.com for updates regarding sign up dates for Summer II camp sessions that will run from July until the first of August.

We’re going to give the students an opportunity to participate in arts classes – dance, music, drama, and visual arts – and focus on their abilities. This will give them the opportunity to be inspired and to create.”

“We’re not focused on just talent,” he said. “We’re focusing on their ability to learn something new and inspire these young people to dream. This is really going to fulfill our mission that ALL children can participate in the arts. We are very excited about it.”

Johnson emphasizes that the motto of “Dare To Dream,” is to explore, create and challenge youth.