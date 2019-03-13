Local Entrepreneur Henry Keculah Jr. Named Grand Prize Winner of Cricket Cares Capital Grant Contest

ABOVE: Henry Keculah Jr. (second from right), founder of 4.0 GPA

Cricket Wireless recently announced that Houston’s own Henry Keculah Jr., founder of 4.0 GPA LLC, was named the grand prize winner of its Cricket Cares Capital Grant contest. Keculah will receive more than $25,000 in cash and mobility prizes from Cricket Wireless.

The contest, launched in celebration of Black History Month, recognized the many contributions of dedicated entrepreneurs who work hard to make their communities better.

4.0 GPA is an education consulting company that works with schools, private organizations, and individuals to help prepare students for higher education. Keculah and his team provide a variety of services including personal development seminars with school districts, college readiness workshops for students and also provides parents with tips to help them budget and prepare their child for higher education.

“We are pleased to recognize Henry Keculah as the winner of our contest and congratulate the other finalists who are committed to building both their brand and community,” said Jermaine Spight, lead public relations manager at Cricket Wireless. “We pride ourselves on being a community brand that supports organizations making a difference in the neighborhoods where our customers live, work and play.”

The Cricket Cares Capital Grant contest was open to residents of Houston, as well as residents of Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Memphis, Miami, New York, St. Louis and Washington, DC.

All entries were reviewed and evaluated by Cricket before being narrowed down to three finalists who recorded video entries which were uploaded to the Cricket YouTube channel for further social media engagement. Finally, a panel of judges reviewed the finalists’ entries and chose Cricket’s 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners.

Finalists Sherelle Hogan, founder of the Pure Heart Foundation, and Pamela Booker, founder of Koils By Nature were awarded 2nd- and 3rd-place prize packages and will respectively receive $10,000 and six months of complimentary wireless service, and $5,000 and three months of complimentary wireless service from Cricket.

To learn more about Cricket Cares Capital Grant contest or qualifications to enter, please visit www.cricketwireless.mediaroom.com/cricketcares.