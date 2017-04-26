Local Minister and Community Activists Holding Demonstration to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s Refusal to Join Military

On Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Southwest Student Regional Minister Dr. Robert S. Muhammad, Muhammad Mosque No.45, the Local Organizing Committee for Justice or Else, community activists and other affiliated community organizations, will join together at 701 San Jacinto Street in Houston, TX, to commemorate the 50-Year anniversary of the late Muhammad Ali’s refusal to join the United States military, and to hold a demonstration emphasizing the need for America to allow the freedom of religion, speech, press, and peaceful assembly in today’s climate without retaliation or recourse.

The demonstration is being influenced by the unfair treatment many in the African American community feel that NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is facing because of his refusal to stand for the national anthem as a means to protest police brutality in this country.

“Today, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick joins the ranks of our heroes and heroines who risked lives, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for just causes bigger than themselves,” said Dr. Muhammad. “Mr. Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest the killing of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of law enforcement places him in the proud tradition of sports figures and icons such as Tommie Smith, John Carlos, Curt Flood, Spencer Haywood, Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges, and Jackie Robinson; numerous Black Power era martyrs and political prisoners; Hollywood director Spike Lee for his movie Do the Right Thing; entertainer Beyoncé for her Formation halftime performance during Super Bowl 50; and civil rights icons such as Rosa Parks who refused to give up her seat on the bus; North Carolina Central and Texas Southern University students who sat in at lunch counters; John Lewis et al who marched on Bloody Sunday across the Edmund Pettus bridge; and Muhammad Ali who refused to step forward to be inducted into the military. As long as there is injustice, men and women, regardless of creed, class, or color will be called upon to sacrifice fame and fortune to bring about a just society and world.”

It was on April 28, 1967, right here in Houston, TX, that Muhammad Ali, who was at the time the heavyweight boxing champion of the world and who was a devout member of Muhammad’s Temple No. 45, refused to step forward for induction into the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. He was subsequently arrested, stripped of his boxing title, denied a license to continue boxing, and thereby lost the ability to earn a living in the profession he loved. On June 20th of the same year, Ali was convicted by an all-White jury after only 21 minutes of deliberation, and was subsequently sentenced to a five-year prison term and was issued a $10,000 fine. Although he successfully appealed the conviction, Ali lost three years at the prime of his career, after finally being granted a license to continue boxing again in 1970. The Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971 (Clay v. United States, 403 U.S. 698), but many are unwilling to forget the treatment Ali received during that time of being universally condemned by many people simply because he decided to change his name and exercised his freedom of religion as a follower of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam to avoid joining the military.

Fast forward to present day, and Dr. Muhammad highlights that Colin Kaepernick is enduring an eerily similar fate as a result of standing up for what he believed.

“Colin Kaepernick happens to be the latest example of persecution of an “icon” for exercising the God-given rights he has, which are the basis of a protest, which are freedom of religion, speech, the press, and peaceful assembly,” said Dr. Muhammad. “Ali and the list of others I named are examples of the ongoing price we pay to achieve justice. That is why this Friday we will remind the world of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick and call for others to stand up as we are saying we will stand with and for them.”

Dr. Muhammad believes Kaepernick, who has yet to land with An NFL team this offseason, deserves a tryout based upon his on the field statistics and merits.

“At this stage of his career, he {Kaepernick} is better than all the backup quarterbacks and half the starters in the NFL,” said Dr. Muhammad. “Mr. Kaepernick should not be denied an opportunity to earn a living for peacefully exercising his God given right of free speech. But if he is denied, sports owners and their corporate sponsors will be reminded that taxpayers subsidize stadiums and arenas across the country including Houston’s NRG stadium. Therefore, as consumers and limited partners, we do have some say so about how professional sports franchises and their sponsors conduct their business.”

Dr. Muhammad wants grassroots activists and freedom fighters to be allowed to enjoy their God-given rights of religion, speech, press, and peaceful assembly without being targeted and harassed. He also is demanding that athletes and icons not be forced to be politically correct or silenced by professional sports and the entertainment industry if they choose to stand for divine, human, or constitutional rights.

“Ali was willing to go to jail and lost 3 years of the prime of his career standing for freedom of religion 50 years ago,” said Dr. Muhammad. “We say ‘As long as there is injustice, we need 1,000 more Muhammad Ali’s and 1000 more Colin Kaepernick’s!’ Our God given rights, spelled out in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, must always be protected and defended without fail. If we do not stand up today our cowardice will pass on injustice to our children and grandchildren.”

Dr. Muhammad hopes that others across the country join in with this demonstration to show unity and to continue this movement towards freedom of religion, speech, press and peaceful assembly without retaliation or negative consequences.