Local Organization Creates a Digital Christmas for Houston Area Foster Care Families

ABOVE: Bridging the Digital Divide donates computers preloaded with education-based apps to Houston area Foster Care families at Covenant Glen Church

This past Saturday, December 23rd, one of our local nonprofit organizations, Bridging the Digital Divide, acted as Santa’s helpers after donating computers preloaded with education-based apps to Houston area Foster Care families at Covenant Glen Church.

This Christmas gift gave foster kids much needed access to the virtual world of learning, by allowing them to have a computer in the home, which will help them easily tap into the world of research, online learning and STEM.

Bridging the Digital Divide’s mission is to “eradicate illiteracy and to expand computer know-how and access.” The nonprofit sponsors many computer access programs including the Read by Five Initiative, Safe Haven Computer Centers, The Veterans’ Digital Inclusion Program and the Annual Computer Olympic Challenge.

Bridging the Digital Divide meets its mission by recycling computers that companies can no longer use, rebuilding the unit and installing current educational apps. The units are strategically placed with at-risk youth, special needs youth, adults and the elderly. The organization already has many of these type of computers installed in labs around the Greater Houston area that are equipped with apps, such as foreign language, math, science, sign language, etc., that are used in their Annual Computer Olympics event.

The curriculum that is installed on these computers include:

Pre-K Curriculum And Over 300 Education software programs preloaded on computer:

300 Plus Learning Videos: Nursery Rhymes and Learning Videos

Videos: Learn Spanish; Bible Stories; Texas & US; Kids Workout;

80 Audio-Books (Let the Computer read great novels to your students like: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn , The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, American History Stories, The Bible and more

Keyboarding Programs

Word processor for typing letters and reports

One hundred educational programs (math, spelling, reading, atlases, clocks, & etc.)

300 plus fun games (pacman, tom & Jerry, family feud,

Bridging The Digital Divide (BDD) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to enhance the academic and technology skills of our nation’s youth and adults; thereby bridging the academic, economic and social divides that exist throughout low-to moderate income communities. The strategy is to provide every family in America, in spite of their socio-economic status, with an Internet-accessible computer, along with educational software, to help reach their full potential. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information on Bridging the Digital Divide and how you can contribute, please visit them online at www.bddhouston.org.