Lone Star College-Houston North Is Helping Students Succeed

Lone Star College-Houston North students continue to post impressive course completion rates. LSC-Houston North students had course completion rates three percentage points higher than the Lone Star College system average in fall 2019.

“LSC-Houston North is designed upon practices proven to be successful at high performing colleges across the country,” said Quentin A. Wright, Ed.D., LSC-Houston North president. “Classes are in 8-week formats, all first-time-in-college students are matched with faculty mentors, and several wraparound services are provided to assist with mental health and food insecurity.”

Preliminary data from the first 8-week term of the spring 2020 semester found that 9 out of 10 students completed their coursework with 8 out of 10 doing so with A, B or C grades.

LSC-Houston North, the newest LSC campus, officially began in August 2019 after two years of rigorous planning. The new campus consists of three locations that were formerly satellite sites for the LSC-CyFair and LSC-North Harris campuses. A fourth location is currently being constructed through a partnership with Fallbrook Church.

LSC-Houston North was the vision of Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor who wanted to provide more equitable opportunities for students in the north Houston region of the LSC service area. During his tenure in LSC, Head has been responsible for many programs that have led to increased completion rates of students from underrepresented populations including Black, Hispanic, and individuals that come from lower socioeconomic areas. LSC-Houston North is the most diverse campus in the system and also has the highest Pell percentage of all campuses.

“We believe that with the right structure and the right support, all students can be successful,” said Wright. “At least for this first year of the college, these students are proving this belief to be true.”

