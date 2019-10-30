Looks of the Week

Check out some of my favorite looks from the month of October.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Halima Aden attends the ‘Giambattista Valli Loves H&M’ Show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for H&M )

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the MiuMiu photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Volpi on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Lizzo during the 7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T, a RADIO.COM event, at The Hollywood Bowl on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for RADIO.COM )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Tessa Thompson attends as Cinema Society hosts a special screening of Disney+’s “Lady And The Tramp” at iPic Theater on October 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Disney+)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends the “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday Party at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)