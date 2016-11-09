THE LORD WILL MAKE A WAY SOMEHOW PT.1

Forward Thinkers bad news does not give us an advance notice but when it shows up no matter how difficult it may be we must stand believing the Lord will make a way somehow. Forward Thinkers throughout the bible there are examples of God stepping into difficult situations and working it out for His people. Forward Thinkers this season the enemy has released a major attack on the Body of Christ and many are falling in defeat but we must counter the attack and release a faith bold enough to declare the Lord will make a way somehow.

Forward Thinkers many gospel singers have sung the lyrics to the song, “The Lord Will Make A Way Some How”. Like a ship that’s tossed and driven, battered by an angry sea. When the storms of life are raging, and their fury falls on me. I wonder what I have done, to make this race so hard to run. Then I say to my soul, soul take courage the Lord will make a way somehow.

This song may be old but it still speaks to our souls because often in life we feel like a ship being tossed around in the midst of a violent storm and Satan tries to make us feel we’ve done something wrong and God is punishing us but like the song says we have to grab hold to our faith and boldly declare the Lord will make a way somehow.

Forward Thinkers let’s take a close look at Acts chapter 27 and watch the Lord make a way through the storms of life.

Acts 27: 18 We took such a violent battering from the storm that the next day they began to throw the cargo overboard. 19 On the third day, they threw the ship’s tackle overboard with their own hands. 20 When neither sun nor stars appeared for many days and the storm continued raging, we finally gave up all hope of being saved.

21 After they had gone a long time without food, Paul stood up before them and said: “Men, you should have taken my advice not to sail from Crete; then you would have spared yourselves this damage and loss. 22 But now I urge you to keep up your courage, because not one of you will be lost; only the ship will be destroyed. 23 Last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me 24 and said, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul. You must stand trial before Caesar; and God has graciously given you the lives of all who sail with you.’ 25 So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me.

Forward Thinkers in this text we are introduced to a Euroclydon which is a strong dangerous storm. When we face the Euroclydon of life we must continue to believe God is able to bring us through.

Forward Thinkers there was an earlier story in the bible where Jesus told his disciples let us go over to the other side. During their journey a sudden storm broke out and as the disciples began to panic Jesus handled the storm. A foundational truth of faith is Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever more. The Euroclydon we face today are not too big for God to handle.

The bible says in Proverbs 4:7 in all your getting get an understanding. We must understand the following facts about a Euroclydon.

1) We must understand there will be a change of condition for the worst during the Euroclydon but we must also understand the condition is only temporary.

2) We must understand the Euroclydon will cause us to get caught up and disable us to go forward but we must also understand we must hold on in faith because help is on the way.

3) We must understand in the midst of the Euroclydon we can’t control the circumstances but we must also understand God is still in control in the midst of the Euroclydon.

Forward Thinkers Don’t Let Your Euroclydon Drown You

Forward Thinkers we see in verse twenty Paul encourages the men to don’t ever give up hope and today I’m encouraging you to never give up hope no matter how difficult the Euroclydon gets.

In verse twenty-one Paul instructs the men don’t make a bad decision worst by panicking in the face of the Euroclydon. Paul reminds them they should have never even been on the sea but we all know there have been times in life we have made bad decisions and life doesn’t have a decision redo button so we must turn back to God in the midst of the Euroclydon and operate in Godly wisdom.

Forward Thinkers in verse twenty-two Paul warns the men don’t lose your courage and today I’m standing in agreement with you that even in the Euroclydon you won’t lose your courage.

25 So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. 26 Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island.”

Forward Thinkers Paul says I have the faith that God will make a way somehow but the question is what are you saying during your storm. Paul realizes there is purpose for his pain and he will reach his destiny no matter what his current situation looks like.

Forward Thinkers keep your focus on Paul and Acts 27 but I want to drop a testimony in right here. I find inspiration and encouragement through the life stories of others in and out of the bible. Comedian Tracey Morgan was hit by a fully loaded Wal-Mart truck with the driver was going over 65 miles per hour. The wreck left Tracey in a coma for10 days, broke every bone in his face, and his close friend died. Forward Thinkers I heard Tracey being interviewed on the Breakfast Club and they asked him if he thought he had cheated death and his response was no God kept him here for purpose. He said the wreck opened his eyes and he became closer to God and looked at life differently. He said his wife and daughter was supposed to be on the trip with him but his daughter had a sudden fever and he sent them home and Tracey thanked God for saving his family. He also said he realized his childhood pains made him funny and God used him being funny as an avenue to bring him money. Tracey said being that close to death made him let go and let God and now after being in coma for 10 days, with the odds of surviving against him, and there was even a chance he wouldn’t be able to talk again if he lived Tracey is now on the “Picking Up the Pieces Comedy Tour”.

The Lord will make a way somehow church just keep believing there is nothing too hard for our God.

33 Just before dawn Paul urged them all to eat. “For the last fourteen days,” he said, “you have been in constant suspense and have gone without food—you haven’t eaten anything. 34 Now I urge you to take some food. You need it to survive. Not one of you will lose a single hair from his head.” 35 After he said this, he took some bread and gave thanks to God in front of them all. Then he broke it and began to eat. 36 They were all encouraged and ate some food themselves.

In conclusion, Forward Thinkers notice in the midst of it all Paul eat some bread (Jesus compares bread to the Word of God) and started to give God thanks while they were still in the dark and still in danger. Nothing on the outside had changed but the attitude and atmosphere of the crew had changed and when the ship broke up God made a way:

Some swam in—Some floated in on boards—Some barely made it holding on to the broken pieces but in the end God made a way somehow and everybody made it to shore and today we stand believing the Lord will make a way somehow.

