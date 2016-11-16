THE LORD WILL MAKE A WAY SOMEHOW PT.2

“No matter what you are facing today, no matter what challenges or obstacles are in your life. He will make a way for you even when you don’t see how! Have faith in your God give your Lord the benefit of the doubt, trust Him, and let Him prove to you that he is God Almighty and He has powers to deal with all your problems. Amen!” Glen Rambharack

Forward Thinkers, the Lord will make a way is not just a catchy sermon title or a popular song selection; this must become the foundational belief system of every Believer.

In the midst of every difficult or strange occurrence, as Believers we must continue to believe the Lord will make a way somehow. Before we look at Daniel in the bible and discover how the Lord made a way for him, let’s take a look at the importance of standing on biblical truths. Biblical truths can be applied and trusted the same way we apply fundamental mathematical truths. Two plus two equals four. No matter who disagrees, it doesn’t change the reality of its truth. Two plus two equals four in Texas, Louisiana, Hollywood, and everywhere else in the world. No matter if I’m Black or White, Democrat or Republican, educated or uneducated, living large or living in my friends garage, two plus two equals four.

Forward Thinkers, we must have and apply the same confidence in the fact that the Lord will make a way somehow. Divorced, the Lord will make a way somehow. Sick, the Lord will make a way somehow. Cancer, the Lord will make a way somehow. Mistreated, the Lord will make a way somehow. Unemployed, the Lord will make a way somehow. Uncertain economy, the Lord will make a way somehow.

Forward Thinkers, I can go on and on and we will never come to a situation that the Lord can’t make a way through it somehow because there is nothing ever too hard for God. Just like I can count on two plus two equaling four, I can count on the Lord making a way somehow.

Daniel 1:1-2English Standard Version (ESV)

1 In the third year of the reign of Jehoiakim king of Judah, Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon came to Jerusalem and besieged it. 2 And the Lord gave Jehoiakim king of Judah into his hand, with some of the vessels of the house of God. And he brought them to the land of Shinar, to the house of his god, and placed the vessels in the treasury of his god.

Forward Thinkers, there are four important things I want to introduce you to so we can better understand the text. First, the name Jehoiakim means the Lord will establish or set up. King Jehoiakim was established and set in place by the Lord to lead Judah. Judah is one of the twelve tribes of Israel and Judah is known as the tribe that praises and worships God at all times.

Forward Thinkers, King Nebuchadnezzar comes on the scene and he is a self-centered leader with a God complex and overblown ego. King Nebuchadnezzar is the leader of the ungodly nation Babylon.

Forward Thinkers, notice a battle is going on between good and evil. Don’t get confused and make short-term situations which cause you to lose your faith.

Religious people often get confused and tripped up during difficult times because they have misplaced their hope in something less than God. I pray we are not trying to be religious but we are truly people of faith.

Forward Thinkers, please pay close attention the bible when it says the Lord handed over Jehoiakim into the hands of Nebuchadnezzar. We often give the devil credit for stuff God is actually doing. Forward Thinkers, I may not like or agree with everything the Lord allows or does but I must always accept whatever the Lord allows and stand knowing the Lord will make a way somehow.

Remember, the Lord is still in control at all times. The same God that blessed Job was the same God that gave Satan permission to go after Job. The same God that releases the sunshine is the same God that releases the thunderstorm.

Forward Thinkers, here are two more biblical truths:

What the devil meant for bad, God will turn around for my good

All things work together for my good

These truths allow us to declare in all situations that the Lord will make a way somehow.

Forward Thinkers, the bible mentions the land of Shinar in this text so let’s look at the historical background of Shinar. Nimrod built his great anti-God empire in Shinar and it’s also the place where the Tower of Babel was built and God caused confusion to break out among the people because of their spirit of disobedience. Forward Thinkers, notice once again, the Lord, not the devil, caused confusion to break out.

Since Election Day last Tuesday, America has seemed like a land of confusion. Thousands of protestors are protesting the election results across major cities in America. The KKK is actually hosting a large victory parade celebrating the election of their President (if he is their President then who is he to us?). Kids at a middle school made national headline news as they shouted, ‘Build the wall’ while Hispanic classmates cried in fear.

In the book of Genesis, the earth was once dark and without form and God took control of the confusion by declaring, “Let there be light” and there was light instantly overcoming the darkness. Whatever you’re dealing with today, don’t lose faith that God is still able to overcome the darkness.

Daniel 3:28-30English Standard Version (ESV)

28 Nebuchadnezzar answered and said, “Blessed be the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, who has sent his angel and delivered his servants, who trusted in him, and set aside[a] the king’s command, and yielded up their bodies rather than serve and worship any god except their own God. 29 Therefore I make a decree: Any people, nation, or language that speaks anything against the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego shall be torn limb from limb, and their houses laid in ruins, for there is no other god who is able to rescue in this way.” 30 Then the king promoted Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the province of Babylon.

Forward Thinkers, God will show up in the midst of a heated situation while others are watching and waiting for your demise. God will move in such a mighty way on your behalf others will change their minds and hearts and start to worship the one and only living God. God made a way for Daniel’s friends in such a powerful way the king bowed down to the real King of kings and demanded others to follow him as he followed the Lord of lords.

Daniel 6:16-17English Standard Version (ESV)

16 Then the king commanded, and Daniel was brought and cast into the den of lions. The king declared[a] to Daniel, “May your God, whom you serve continually, deliver you!” 17 And a stone was brought and laid on the mouth of the den, and the king sealed it with his own signet and with the signet of his lords, that nothing might be changed concerning Daniel.

Forward Thinkers, by now, Nebuchadnezzar is dead and the new king Darius wanted the people to worship him but Daniel’s presence kept reminding the people of the amazing things God had already done; so Darius wanted Daniel dead. We must understand our testimony frustrates people because it has the power to cause others to believe God can make a way. President Barack Obama’s testimony has made it possible for boys in the hood to dream big dreams.

Daniel 6:19English Standard Version (ESV)

19 Then, at break of day, the king arose and went in haste to the den of lions.

Forward Thinkers, the king stayed up all night worried that God was going to do for Daniel what he heard God did for Daniel’s friends. The truth is, your enemies know the power of God, they just hope we don’t know how good our God is.

Daniel 6:22-23English Standard Version (ESV)

22 My God sent his angel and shut the lions’ mouths, and they have not harmed me, because I was found blameless before him; and also before you, O king, I have done no harm.” 23 Then the king was exceedingly glad, and commanded that Daniel be taken up out of the den. So Daniel was taken up out of the den, and no kind of harm was found on him, because he had trusted in his God.

Forward Thinkers, no matter what we go through and no one knows what the next four years might bring, but one thing I do know is, whatever tomorrow brings, the God I serve holds tomorrow in His hand and we’re going to be alright because my God will make a way somehow.

In conclusion, Forward Thinkers, the same way God made a way for Daniel and his three friends, I’m declaring God is going to make a way for us through the Trump administration and beyond.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church located, in both Houston, Texas, and the Woodlands, Texas. Pastor Deckard is also the Co-Founder of the No More Bloodshed Movement. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pr.ghic@gmail.com, follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Periscope @ Pastor E A Deckard or the church website www.ghic.net