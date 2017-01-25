The Loss Of A Pastoral Icon: Charles Lewis Jackson

At 2801 Conti Street at the intersection of 59 North and I-10 East, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church was spiritually and communally developed over a period of 144 years. Under the leadership of A.A. McCardell, Pleasant Grove spiritually-flourished; but under the spiritual leadership of Pastor Charles Lewis Jackson, a spiritual vision of a “mega-worship-cathedral” was envisioned and economically materialized; where thousands “could-would” worship God in the SPIRIT and TRUTH.

Both Pastors A. A. McCardell and C. L. Jackson understood this scriptural verse of inspiration: “For every house is builded by some man; but he that built all things is God.” (Hebrews 3:4). At that time Pleasant Grove became the largest “spiritual-church-complex” in Houston, Texas, and probably one of the largest in North America. Pastor McCardell had his hundreds, but Pastor Jackson had his thousands. Thousands of individuals came to Pleasant Grove through the “teaching and preaching” of the word of God over radio, television, and street evangelism inspired by the spiritual anointing of Pastor Jackson. In fact, Pastor C. L. Jackson took many souls from the womb to the tomb, and through every trial and tribulation in-between: birth, marriage, and death with a repeat of the cycle itself. Pastor C. L. Jackson’s benevolent spirit was unparalleled, and above all, he was a pastor’s pastor. He never met a pastoral leader that was in spiritual or financial difficulty that he would not assist or help resolve their problems by extending a “spiritual-financial-helping-hand”.

Pastor C. L. Jackson was a pastor’s pastor who travelled “extensively” around the world teaching and preaching the Good News Gospel. He was an avid reader with a “monumental-comprehensive-library” that matched his desire for spiritual knowledge and understanding of God’s Word, and spiritual principles-precepts. He was a man of God who embraced the totality of this scripture: “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2: 15).

Pastor C. L. Jackson was a spiritual man of God who sincerely believed in the power of this scriptural verse: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28).

Recorded in the Gospel according to Luke (Luke 17: 11-17) the story is told of Jesus healing ten (10) lepers, but only one came back to say thanks. “And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God, and fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks: and he was a Samaritan. And, Jesus answering said, were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine?” Pastor Jackson helped many pastoral leaders, but Bishop I. V. Hilliard showed-up on Monday, January 2, 2017, at the home-going service of Pastor C. L. Jackson without being asked in a magnificent and glorious manner. To Bishop Hilliard, I say God’s choice blessings to you and yours, and may you forever dwell in the “Temple” and presence of God Almighty as He orders your steps according to the life of Jesus. Bishop Hilliard perpetually came back without being asked, but this time, you came back in “stellar-spiritual-financial-fashion” to say thanks to the Jackson Family. And, in so doing, you honored all who were present at the “home-going-service” of Pastor C. L. Jackson.

Houston, fret not, the “Great Commission” of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church is in good, “godly”, and capable pastoral hands with Pastor Sheldon L. Jackson as senior pastoral leader, because his father Pastor C. L. Jackson mentored him in the Word of God. Therefore, it goes without saying that every individual that Pastor C. L. Jackson touched “spiritually and physically” help this great church succeed in our Christian Journey of Faith by assisting Pleasant Grove financially in the work of the Great Commission of Jesus Christ. For, we all know that God works through individuals.

The life and legacy of Pastor C. L. Jackson shall live on, on, and on. Goodnight Pastor Jackson, we shall see you in the morning. As we pray for all the good works you did in the flesh for the Glory of God and His kingdom on earth. In Jesus name, we pray these things, and to God be the glory, honor and power, and to us the reward of life eternally. “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.” (John 17:3). Glory be to God the Father, to The Son Jesus Christ: The Righteous One, and to the Holy Spirit: The Comforter, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Selah!