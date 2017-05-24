Lying Does Not Alter Reality

There is no such thing as “alternative-reality” based upon alternative facts. The Bible teaches us clearly what alternative facts are: “But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness.” (2 Timothy 2: 16). There is only truth based upon “God’s” reality, not individual and institutional “LYING”, because equal is equal, not more or less equal. In our Christian churches, we know this spiritual TRUTH, but we cannot live the reality of this eternal truth. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, Hypocrites! For ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cumin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ye to have done, and not leave the other undone. Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.” (Matthew 23: 23-24). Foretold is forewarned Christian Right Evangelicals. Moreover, “ultimate-reality” is reality as God intended it to be, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalms 24: 1). The irreverent lying of Trump Administration Officials is leading America into a state of utter moral-chaos and spiritual-confusion, and will ultimately end in WAR. If individuals continue to play with fire, eventually they will be burned; and their children will be burned as well. “Six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood.” (Proverbs 6: 16-17). The Question of Questions is: Can anything good come out of Trump Tower via The White House? It does not appear to be so given what we have seen and heard since January 20th, 2017. Because lies run off of borrowed energy, and the truth creates its energy that is stands alone.

The White House has been transformed into “The House of Lies”. Systemic “serial” lying by Trump Officials has produced the “Rule of Trump”, not the “Rule of Law” based upon democratic tenets. Democracy is built upon the rule of LAW, and above all, truth telling. President Trump’s amoral approach to governance is based upon a “businessman’s agenda” which includes the few and excludes the many. Democracy is of the people, by the people, and for the people. The Trump Administration agenda is not a citizen agenda. This is why President Trump views trade as a “zero-sum-game” rather than a mutual-benefit-game. Furthermore, Trump officials do not understand that if individuals tell the truth, they do not have to remember (recall) what they said. And, here’s the long and short of it: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.” (Romans 8: 2). Trump Administration Officials: Stop Lying. Because, we all should know, and know without a doubt, that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). Thus, lying is the beginning of Sin, and individuals should not bear false witness against one another. Shame, Shame, Shame on you, President Trump, for lying for General Flynn and lying on former FBI Director Comey. Christian Right Evangelicals, since you voted for President Trump, please inform him that: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21:30). America, pray for the Trump Administration because: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14).

Seemingly the approach to democratic governance by Trump Officials is based upon “lower-class-value-constructs (Gutter-Rat-Mentality)” rather than “middle-class-democratic-values”. America has entered into an era of “government by personality” rather than democratic institutional policies and procedures which, in turn, are grounded in time honored democratic tenets. The integrity of America’s democratic institutions and “political” system of governance is slowly drifting into ungodly partisan politics. And, by the way, this is why so many Americans commonly believe that POLITICS is a “pile-of-manure”, and consequently do not participate in the political (electoral) process (VOTE).

Alternative facts ultimately entice individuals into sinning against God, self, and country. Above all, this is precisely why individuals must always remember that: “A wise man feareth, and departed from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident.” (Proverbs 14: 16). Jesus is physically gone, but it’s not goodbye, because some of us shall be caught-up in the blinking of an eye in the sky with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Therefore, all Americans must clearly understand that “alternative-facts” are grounded in “lying”; and, therefore, we must spiritually guard ourselves against carnal mindedness and resist the unreality of “alternative-facts”: “For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8).

The “rule of law” is the spiritual cornerstone principle of social democracy. For, after all, it is “Obedience” to law which invariably preserves the integrity of democratic governmental institutions: Government of laws versus Government of men. Moreover, my fellow Americans, God is not mocked nor is He fooled, individuals reap what they sow. Therefore, understand: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity (SIN).” (2 Timothy 2: 19).

Republicans, this is not a sermonette, but a spiritual reminder of the power of “The Word of God“. Hence, understand and embrace this spiritual truism: “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14: 12). The Republican Party is being victimized by an ungodly group and hi-jacked by White-Privilege-Oriented-Nationalism. The spirit of Abraham Lincoln is probably aggrieved at the pathetic desire of most Republicans for “power, privilege and money” without collective responsibility for the well-being of the greatest democratic nation on the planet. Just a spiritual reminder: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11). The world is watching in utter dismay at what is being said and done by the Trump Administration; but, more importantly, God has pure eyes, He sees and hears everything at the same time. “Thou art of purer eyes than to behold evil, and canst not look on iniquity, wherefore lookest thou upon them that deal treacherously, and holdest thy tongue when the wicked devoureth the man that is more righteous than he? (Habakkuk 1: 13). The “bad-joke” in The White House has become America’s “horrible” nightmare on 1600 Pennsylvania. Selah!