When A Male Is Not A Man!

Jesus told Peter in the Gospel of Matthew: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.” (Matthew 26:52). Some God-fearing individual(s) should tell the forty-fifth President of these United States, Donald J. Trump, and Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that war is not the answer. Because, “He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.” (Proverbs 13: 3). For after all, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18:21). But, more importantly, “The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his (GOD’S) way: but the folly of fools is deceit.” (Proverbs 14: 8). For after all, “Fools make a mock of sin: but among the righteous there is favor.” (Proverbs 14: 9). My fellow Americans, in order to be an effective leader, an individual must pray for “Wisdom”, because from wisdom comes a “good” understanding, and from a good spiritual understanding comes knowledge. It appears that President Trump suffers from a lack of “HOLY” knowledge because no individual should answer a fool according to his folly, unless he wants to become like unto him. Moreover, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (Proverbs 1: 7). Again, “He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.” (Proverbs 13: 3).

The “so-called” Christian Right Evangelicals who voted for this unholy President must now vehemently tell President Trump this: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” (Proverbs 3: 5-6). Know full well Trump supporters that there is no room in the inn, even for your parents, grandparents, children, and grandchildren. President Trump is about “Building Barns to Make the Rich, Richer” through military expenditures that are cutting the “safety-net” from under the “needy” in order to help the “greedy“. Jesus warned us about this ungodly spiritual mentality in “High Places” in the Gospel according to Matthew: “The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: and he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? And he said, this will I do: I will pull down my barns, and I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.” (Matthew 12: 16-21). America, is President Trump “The Second Coming”? After all, he has declared that only he can fix it! Or just maybe it is the other way around: “F—K it up?

When a male is not a man and has an institutional “power” leadership role, individuals have HELL to contend with. Furthermore, your sons and daughters are in eminent danger! Moreover, when the Secretary of State of these United States is on foreign soil talking-war indirectly to an insane “KRAZY–MAD-MAN-FOREIGN-LEADER” with nuclear power capabilities and has the killer spirit of Cain; killed his uncle, recently had his own brother killed, and taunts Dennis Rodman as a foreign policy advisor, the world community is indeed in deep trouble spiritually and physically. More importantly, any individual that follows a vain person is void of spiritual knowledge and understanding. After all, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise.” (Proverbs 12: 15). It is moral character, intellectual integrity, and the ability to confess mistakes to others that makes a male a man, not dogmatic stubbornness.

Question: What is the nature of the collaborative power conspiracy between the Trump Administration, Putin, and the Russian government all about? America needs to know? For after all, it appears to be of evil intent, not about godly intent for either the respective countries or the world community.

Only God is perfect in goodness; not individuals, whether male or female. Again, when America’s Chief Diplomat is on foreign soil making “war-talk” in directly to an insane foreign adversarial leader, rather than peace, we now know why he didn’t want the position, but accepted the position when asked. This type of leadership mentality is neither godly nor manly in character, but fool-hearted. The primary role of Secretary of State is world peace keeping initiatives through diplomatic channels, not threatening war. War is never the answer. Jesus is the answer. More importantly, strategies for “peace-keeping” should initially be discussed in State department staff meetings. Maybe this is why Secretary Tillerson chooses not to meet on a regular basis with the staff of the State Department, or chooses not to have the National Press core travel with him, and does not participate in Presidential Cabinet level meetings. Maybe the Trump Administrative “Foreign Policy Objective” is to wage war, not keep the peace? Perhaps this is the explanation for the gutting of the federal budget in order to increase military spending by 54 billion dollars! Without a doubt, the “leadership-conflict” story of David and King Saul is a classic example of what godly leadership is all about (1 Samuel 24: 1-22)! King David hated lying, because “A righteous man hateth lying: but a wicked man is loathsome, and cometh to shame.” (Proverbs 13: 5).

A federal budget is a set of national priorities. Is the Trump administrative priority “singularly” to utilize the federal budget through military expenditures as a blueprint designed simply to make the rich, richer, and the poor, poorer?

Life is truly not about extremes, but the in-between (center). The prophet Ezekiel discovered the reality of God as the “wheel in the middle of wheels” that makes everything go around (Ezekiel 1: 16-21). President Trump thinks of himself as a “big-wheel” and a shot-caller, but one day he will discover that God is the “little-big-wheel” at the center of all wheels that makes everything (world) goes around. Because a real man knows that: “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding.” (Proverbs 12: 11). President Trump supporters, a “spiritual” word to the wise ought to be sufficient, because “There is that maketh himself rich, yet hath nothing: there is that maketh himself poor, yet hath great riches.” (Proverbs 13:7). Regrettably, there are some males who love power and material riches (money) more so than family, friends or country. Selah!