I AM A MAN, I AM MY BROTHER’S KEEPER: Holman Street Baptist Church and Local Community Leaders Team Up to Empower Men and Boys

After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey that left thousands of local citizens displaced and relocated, many of our men have suffered financial, mental, and emotional distress. Many men lost jobs, houses, cars, and even their peace of mind during the hurricane. These men are not the only ones suffering from lack of peace. Every one in three young minority men is likely to end up in prison which could potentially hurt communities.

Dr. Manson B. Johnson and Holman Street Baptist Church noticed the hurt men and boys within the Houston-Harris County community could face and stepped up to the plate and decided it was time to help brothers heal to come home. My Brother’s Keeper has been a long time internal operating ministry at Holman Street Baptist Church. In the last three years, they have executed the vision and turned it into an annual celebration where the church and the surrounding community focuses on reviving and rebuilding the mindset of men regardless of race or denomination.

My Brother’s Keeper Sunday, happening on November 19th, 2017, is a celebration where brothers can get help with any form of brokenness they may be experiencing, including dealing with the after effects of Hurricane Harvey.

“This is a celebration where men will leave with a positive feeling about themselves and continue their personal journey in life,” says Johnson.

This event is open to all men and boys of all walks of life and ethnicities, and the goal is to have over 300 men attend this transformative event.

The celebration will have two vigorous speakers who can speak to the hearts of men and boys. Dr. Rodrick Ware will be the guest speaker at the 7:15 am worship service. Former international president of Phi Beta Sigma Inc., Dr. Jonathan Mason, will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 am worship service. The celebration will also include special musical guests Sam Butler Family Singers and also The Wardlaw Brothers at the 10:30 am worship service. Following the celebration, a men and boys luncheon will be held where men and boys can fellowship while enjoying a full meal.

Men and boys that attend this event will be able to visit resources that can help them refresh and renew their journey. Each man and boy will be able to network with other men and boys and collaborate their experiences about positively pursuing their journey after Hurricane Harvey. Also, veterans can immediately receive individual on-site help with their financial benefits, housing benefits, and health benefits; ex-offenders will be able to network with onsite resources; young men ages 16-24 who are struggling with their future will be able to network with the Job Corps agency; men will be able to enroll in FREE East Side University Village Community Learning Center (ESUVCLC) GED classes and learn FREE computer skills, which especially assists recently released ex-offenders and helps reduce recidivism.