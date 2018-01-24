Man Is God’s Glory!

A man’s willingness to glorify God is what makes him a “Man of God”, not a male of the world. Hence, a worldly male can easily be persuaded to become a “lifetime-card-carrying-member” of the “devil’s workshop”. And, “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). Every man, every woman, and every child should be a person of God. However, “THE” called are Christian pastors whom God has called to shepherd souls. And, by the way, we can only judge a tree (Pastors) by the fruit it bears. “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 8-9). The Republican Party in conjunction with the Christian Right Evangelical church community took a page out of the “devil’s-play-book” when they overwhelmingly voted for a “chronic-habitual-lair” and a dehumanizer of women who are a man’s glory: “For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, for as much as he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man.” (1 Corinthians 11: 7-8). Therefore, men should love, protect, and teach women spiritual and moral precepts/concepts! Women should always support men in their desire to have a spiritual relationship with God; and, at the same time, teach children the social graces of American society utilizing the truth of God (Bible).

Trump-Voters, “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,” (Romans 1: 22). Because, every Christian knows that: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor.” (Proverbs 14: 9). Question: Has America lost her relationship with God? Perhaps, this is why Christian Right Evangelicals and the Republican Party in conjunction with a “few” confused Americans elected the biggest “HYPOCRITE” in America’s history! With all of the class-act “good men” seeking the Republican Party’s Presidential nomination: Why choose an ungodly man such as Donald J. Trump who, by his own public testimony, social behavior, and sexist-attitudes toward women, has proven to be America’s greatest national disaster? America, let’s be honest with ourselves: The 2016 Presidential Election was not about “Jobs, Trade Agreements, Wages, Healthcare, Draining the Swamp” or any other “socio-economic-variable”. Plain and simple, the 2016 Presidential Election was about racial identity and “White-Privilege” (Alt-Right-Ism). An “ISM” is a schism and schisms divide. Radicalized racial “thinking” will either “drive you or draw you” to evil or goodness! Know this America, an ungodly man such as President Trump can bring America to nuclear Armageddon! This every American clearly understands by President Trump’s own public tweets and public declarations/pronouncements concerning war. For example, “if we have nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them”? To be sure, President Trump does not “spiritually-morally” understand that America has nuclear weapons as a deterrent to War, not because America desires to wage War and kill millions of innocent civilians!

In a People Magazine interview in 1998, Donald J. Trump emphatically stated: “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific”. Donald J. Trump, for one time in his life, did not LIE. In fact, he proved his point. And we know that Christian Right Evangelicals and Republican voters did not vote for Donald J. Trump (the male). Of course, he told them that he was not a man of God through words and deeds. President Trump was simply a convenient vehicle to perpetuate “White Privilege” (Alt-Right-Ism). Republican Party Voters and Christian Right Evangelicals knew they were voting for a carnal minded male to be President because he told them exactly who he was. But, what they did not understand is this scripture: “For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8). Now, America is reaping the “whirlwind” of “Trumpism”; and it is written, “You reap what you sow”: “For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Galatians 6: 8-9).

What makes a male a “Man of God” rather than a “Male of the World” is a spiritual understanding of the “Four-Fold-Foundation” given by God to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden: “And God said, Let us make man in our own image, after our likeness…So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them…And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it:” (Genesis 1: 26-28). When you are a male of the world, you have indeed chosen to become a “card-carrying-member” of the devil’s workshop. No doubt about it, the devil is the “prince of this world” (John 14: 30). Therefore, the eternal spiritual question is: “Who is on the Lord’s side?”

Individuals are defined by the quality of interpersonal relationships they have with others based upon their personal relationship with God and not material possessions. Thus, it is written: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? (Mark 8: 36). Physical bodies return to the earth (dirt), but the “Soul” does not die. “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10: 28). When a man (any individual) lacks God consciousness, he makes choices as though physical life is all there is. Yet, when in reality this life is just an introduction to eternity! President Trump “LIES”, perpetually, because he does not know: “He that hath clean hands, and a pure heart; who hath not lifted up his soul unto vanity, nor sworn deceitfully. He shall receive the blessing from the Lord, and the righteousness from the God of his salvation.” (Psalm 24: 4-5). America, a “REAL” man spiritually understands that if another man gives up his life for all men then he “ought to” be able to love and serve other men (individuals) in Jesus’s name, not himself. And, “to God be the Glory”, because: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5: 8). President Trump is a bold “HYPOCRITE”, and, therefore, cannot understand these spiritual words of inspiration (apparently) because he does not have a spiritual relationship with God. Moreover, this might be why he often speaks disparagingly about other human beings! Selah!