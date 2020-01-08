Mariah Carey Is Now the First Musician to Chart a No. 1 Hit in Four Decades

Hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 is every musician’s dream, and sadly, only a very small number of artists are able to realize it. Even fewer do so more than once, and only the luckiest of the lucky can land at the top of the most competitive ranking of songs in the U.S. over a period of not only several years, but more than one decade.

Now, one of the most successful vocalists of all time has made history by holding onto the highest rung on the chart for one more frame, proving her unprecedented popularity in the process.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You” is steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for another week, and this is perhaps its most important in charge yet. This chart is officially dated January 4, 2020, which means the singer has landed the first leader of 2020, which isn’t just a new year, it’s a new decade, and that distinction is vital.

With a No. 1 hit in this new era, Carey has become the first musician to own the Hot 100 in four different decades, a sure sign of not just her talent, but her incredible staying power.

Carey first sat atop the Hot 100 in 1990 with her debut single “Vision of Love,” and that was the first of many champions. In the ‘90s, the chanteuse landed 14 such wins, and while that accomplishment already made her one of the most successful performers of all time, it was only the beginning.

In the first 10 years of the 2000s, Carey scored another four No. 1 smashes, and there would be a long break until she conquered the list once again.

It wasn’t until earlier last month that the Grammy winner returned to the throne with “All I Want For Christmas is You,” which took a long, long time rising all the way to the top. Due to a number of odd chart restrictions put in place by Billboard, the cut couldn’t own the list when it first became popular, and for a number of other reasons, it didn’t rule in other years, but 2019 turned out to be a very special holiday for Carey.

“All I Want For Christmas is You” first hit No. 1 in 2019, and now it’s held on into 2020, so that one single counts as a chart-topper in two different decades for the singer. Add it to the list of leaders in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and Carey has now controlled the list in four separate decades…and that’s something no other musician has been able to do in the half-century-long history of the Hot 100.