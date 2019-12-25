Married Couple with Young Kids Obtained Their PhD from Texas Southern On Same Day

ABOVE: Aqeeb Sabr and Raqia Mohammed

It is one thing to find your one true love, get married, have children and seek to live happily ever after. It is another to do all of those things and accomplish a major milestone together in the process. Aqeeb Sabr and Ruqiah Mohammed just obtained their PhDs together during the summer of 2019 from Texas Southern University (TSU) and are a living example of how love, faith and support for one another’s goals can be a testament to others.

Aqeeb and Ruqiah met in 2006 at the 17th Annual Muslim Convention, which was hosted by the Ministry of Imam W. Deen Mohammed. After meeting, they began corresponding with one another over the Internet for over 3 years. They would occasionally reconnect at other religious conference, and eventually met each other’s families.

After their courtship, Aqeeb and Ruqiah got married on July 12, 2009. Ruquiah was 19 years old and had just completed her first year at TSU as a Chemistry major. She previously graduated from Westbury High School in 2009. Aqeeb was 18 years old and had recently graduated from high school – Mohammed Schools of Atlanta, Georgia in 2009. Aqeeb obtained a full ride to TSU to pursue a degree in Mathematics. They had their first daughter, Halimah, on March 2012, which was two months before Ruqiah was set to graduate from college. Ruqiah eventually graduated, Summa Cum Laude from TSU in May 2012 with a B.S. in Mathematics and a minor in Chemistry. Aqeeb was accepted into several graduate schools. They chose to attend the University of Iowa together, in order to pursue a PhD in Mathematics starting in August of 2013. Their daughter Halimah was a one-year old. They went on to obtain their Master’s degrees in Mathematics in 2015, with Aqeeb receiving his in May and Ruqiah receiving hers in December of that year. They eventually gave birth to their second daughter, Aliyah, in June of 2016.

Aqeeb and Ruqiah decided they would come back to Houston to pursue their PhDs at TSU, and they accomplished that goal as well. Aqeeb obtained his PhD in Mathematics while Ruqiah obtained her PhD in Applied Mathematics and Computational Sciences.

Aqeeb recently started a new job as a teaching professor at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH in August 2019 and Ruqiah is currently applying for jobs in the industry.

Congratulations to this outstanding couple on their perseverance and this huge accomplishment.