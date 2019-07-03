Mary J. Blige Inks First Look Deal with Lionsgate

After delivering outstanding performances in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Mudbound, Billboard reports Mary J. Blige inked a first look deal with Lionsgate studios.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” stated Blige of the union. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs also commented, stating, “Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

The iconic singer’s new deal with the studio will develop and produce series through Blige’s recently launched Blue Butterfly Productions. She will also be given access to create content for all the studios’ platforms.

In other related Mary J. Blige news, the What’s the 411 singer was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2019 BET Awards. She topped it off by performing a slew of her classic hits and bringing out Lil Kim and Method Man.