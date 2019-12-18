Mary J. Blige Producing Documentary about Her Life and Legacy with Amazon Studios and eOne

Sean “Diddy” Combs is developing an untitled documentary about the life and career of Mary J. Blige.

The project hails from Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and is being produced by Amazon Studios and Entertainment One.

“We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing,” Amazon’s Matt Newman said in a statement.

The doc will center around Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak while at the same time following her on a special concert tour to perform “My Life,” for the first time ever as it approaches its 25-year anniversary. “My Life” is ranked as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time & Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Albums.

Blige will serve as an EP under her Blue Butterfly banner.

“I have long admired Mary as an artist, an icon, and a strong, fearless woman. The story of her life has inspired us enormously and we are thrilled to be making this project with her and her team, Ashaunna and Nicole. Mary’s album “My Life” is both iconic and tremendously impactful, we hope that by bringing it to screens we can continue to inspire audiences around the world as her music has done for decades,” said Tara Long, eOne’s President of Global Unscripted, Television.

Blige, a nine-time Grammy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, broke out in 1992 working with Combs on her debut album “What’s The 411?”

“It’s a blessing to have been a part of history,” Diddy commented on Instagram with a throwback photo of them working in a recording studio. “MY LIFE is one of the best projects I’ve ever been involved in.”

Blige added, “25 years ago this album was released and I didn’t know what it would do or how successful it would be. I was in so much pain and was ready to check out and I know I needed to say these things to get them off my chest.”

“I released this album to the world and it opened the doors to people who were in pain just like me. It touched so many people’s lives in the world and it gave me confirmation that I wasn’t alone and we had to fight for our lives,” she continued.

Throughout her career, Bronx-born Blige has won four American Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. Her Oscar noms were for best supporting actress and best original song in Netflix’s “Mudbound.”