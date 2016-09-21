Mary J. Blige’s Estranged Husband Asks for Spousal Support, She Refuses

How about nah? Mary J. Blige’s husband and ex-manager, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, filed for spousal support in new documents released Wednesday, September 14 — but the R&B superstar isn’t having it.

According to TMZ, Isaacs is asking Blige, 45, to help him out after the split (it is unclear whether the couple has a prenup), as well as fork over funds for his lawyer fees.

As previously reported, Blige filed divorce papers to end the pair’s 12-year marriage in late July, citing irreconcilable differences. In her documents, she specifically requested that Isaacs not receive spousal support.

“Ms. Blige is saddened to say it is true that she has filed for divorce, saying sometimes things don’t work how we hoped they would … but there is a divine plan and a reason for everything,” the singer’s rep wrote in a statement. “Mary will continue writing and working on her album, which is due out later this year, along with her world tour. She thanks and appreciates her fans for their support and love through this very difficult emotional time.”

Blige and Isaacs tied the knot in December 2003 and have no children together. Isaacs has three children from a previous relationship.

A source tells Us that the split was a matter of course after Blige’s celebrity status got to Isaac’s head. “Kendu got used to the good life with her and thought he was a star too,” the source says.

Says another source: “They had huge fights behind closed doors over the years. … She just had enough.”

The “Family Affair” singer went silent on social media after news of the couple’s split broke, deleting all of her photos on Instagram (many of which included Isaacs). She reemerged online in late August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she introduced Rihanna.

“Ready to take on the world,” she captioned one image of herself onstage in a stunning white dress, speaking to the cameras.

The second source tells Us that Blige has found comfort in family through the pain of the split. “She has been really leaning on her family, especially her sister La Tonya. They are best friends and everything for each other. La Tonya is going to get her out of this. She has always watched over Mary.”