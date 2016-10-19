Mary J. Blige’s Ex Wants $129K a Month in Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige‘s ex wants her to dig deep into her wallet.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the singer’s estranged husband, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, is seeking $129,391 a month in spousal support. While he originally requested spousal support in September, having been exposed to an exuberant lifestyle during their 12-year marriage, he believes Blige, 45, should help him maintain it.

Isaacs claimed he’s been left without a source of income after Blige fired him as her manager, shortly after she filed for divorce in July. Though Blige gave him $35,000 in August, $50,000 in September, as well as $25,000 for attorney fees, Isaacs claimed in the filings to have spent the cash to “secure new living accommodations,” per the Daily Mail.

Isaacs wants Blige to cover the cost of an $8,000 private chef, a $3,200 personal trainer, as well as the $5,000 he gives to his parents per month. He also requested an additional $100,000 for legal costs.

Though the couple signed a prenup two days before their December 2003 wedding, Isaacs believes the document is invalid as he did not have a lawyer present.

Reps for Blige did not immediately return a request for comment.