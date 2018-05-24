Mashonda Tifrere Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Her Ex and His Wife Alicia Keys

Mashonda Tifrere‘s upcoming book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, is sharing insights into her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Swizz Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys — showing how, rather than a divided family, they created something loving and new.

“Six years ago, my [then] 5-year-old son asked me why his father and I didn’t like each other anymore. I realized that he was reacting to our lack of communication and unity as parents. It was a wake-up call,” the artist and singer, 40, said to PEOPLE in an exclusive statement for the book’s cover reveal.

“Co-parenting and blending is a universal topic and many don’t know where to begin,” Tifrere added. “This book will serve as the inspiration and blueprint that is needed to raise emotionally and mentally healthy children.”

Both 39-year-old music producer Swizz Beatz — with whom Tifrere had son Kasseem, now 11, before their 2010 divorce — and singer Keys, 37, contributed to the book. Together, Swizz Beatz and Keys have sons Genesis Ali, 3, and Egypt Daoud, 7½. (He is also father to daughter Nicole, 10 this month, and son Prince Nasir, 17.)