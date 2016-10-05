MAW SUPPLY: CHANGING THE FACE OF HOUSTON VINTAGE FASHION

The owners of this Houston-based startup are using their love of vintage fashion and each other to inspire others and shake up the local fashion scene.

What is MAW Supply?

MAW Supply (which stands for Man And Woman) is a reclaimed apparel and accessories company founded by Houston couple, Norman & Rachelle Clark.

The two discovered their shared interest in vintage fashion while pursuing undergraduate degrees at Sam Houston State University.

“I had never seen a woman dressed quite like her before,” says Norman about his initial attraction to Rachelle.

“His style was unique and uncommon and I liked that a lot,” Rachelle chimes in.

It was this pure connection that led to them dating and eventually going into business together.

They took plenty of time to carefully craft a business identity that they felt would truly reflect who they are, and MAW SUPPLY officially became a registered company in 2013.

Their tagline, “We do the dirty work” describes the hunt they are continuously on to bring vintage goods to fashion lovers at an affordable price. “We want to show people you don’t have to empty your pockets to look and feel good.»

Making Their Way

Norman and Rachelle, school teacher and receptionist by day, look forward to turning their true passion of unique fashion into a full-time career. “We are actively working to make MAW as successful as possible and right now we are in full swing,” they express.

The duo continues making strides in Houston by participating as a vendor in as many festivals and markets as possible.

Other goals for the company include developing a solid social media following and incorporating more visuals of their day-to-day processes. “We want our audience to be fully engaged, so we’re constantly working on coming up with new, fresh ideas.”

On October 22nd, MAW SUPPLY hosts their first ‘Pop-Up Day Party’ in the Houston Heights area.

The event will combine the convenience of a ‘pop-up shop’ with the relaxed environment of a day party. Select vendors ranging from beauty to art and music, have been handpicked to set up shop alongside them as well.

The company will also be rolling out a new extension of their brand called ‘Hindsight Bias’ a collection of social activism shirts. “We want to inspire individualism, but also community engagement.”

Music and vibes will set the scene for what the couple hopes will be a successful event. “We want people to learn more about us while they shop and experience our passionate efforts in action.”

As a cornerstone for creatives, Houston’s thriving fashion and art culture serves as the perfect backdrop for these entrepreneurs to flourish.

Stay tuned for more from this local company and head over to their site, mawsupply.com to check out their array of unique, beautifully aged, one-of-one pieces.