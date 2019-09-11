Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion Try to Find Love in ‘Flavor of Love’-Themed ‘She Live’ Video’

Back in May, Houston natives Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion collided for a catchy collaboration with “She Live.” The duo returned on Tuesday (Sept. 10) searching for love in the Flavor of Love-themed visual, which finds the pair as contestants on a game show named after the track looking to find “the one.”

The latest episode of She Live kicks off with Meg and Maxo entering the doors of a cozy mansion, where they see all of the men and women competing to win over their hearts. Kream isn’t one for alone time, as he brings the flock of girls outside for some wet-n-wild fun by the pool, while the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper elects to have her boys feed her grapes and pamper her for a relaxing day.

The Omar Jones-directed clip also includes some hilarious outtakes, so make sure to not exit the video once the credits begin rolling. “She Live” landed on Maxo’s Brandon Banks album, which released in July and notched a peak of No. 68 on the Billboard 200 for the RCA Records signee.