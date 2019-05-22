May God Be With You Pt. 3

Forward Thinkers, a quick review to keep us in position to walking into our full potential. We are standing in agreement during the month of May that the promises of God will be manifested in our lives and the only thing that can stop us from living life in the overflow is us.

1) God said Amen/Yes

2) God pre-qualified us

3) God’s grace empowers us

John 10:10 New International Version (NIV)

10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.

John 10:10 King James Version (KJV)

10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

John 10:10 Amplified Bible (AMP)

10 The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance [to the full, till it overflows].

John 10:10 The Message (MSG)

6-10 Jesus told this simple story, but they had no idea what he was talking about. So he tried again. “I’ll be explicit, then. I am the Gate for the sheep. All those others are up to no good—sheep stealers, every one of them. But the sheep didn’t listen to them. I am the Gate. Anyone who goes through me will be cared for—will freely go in and out, and find pasture. A thief is only there to steal and kill and destroy. I came so they can have real and eternal life, more and better life than they ever dreamed of.

Message Bible – real life, better life than we dreamed of

Amp Bible – life overflows

King James – life abundantly

NIV Bible – life to the full

Forward Thinkers, this is the zone, place, position, and atmosphere Jesus offers those who follow Him and believe His words and promises.

I call this living and operating in the God Zone.

Question Forward Thinkers, if Jesus came to save the lost and introduce us to Zoe- God Kind of Life why are we not there?

Unbelief Keeps Us Stuck

Mark 6:5 Amplified Bible (AMP)

5 And He could not do a miracle there at all [because of their unbelief] except that He laid His hands on a few sick people and healed them.

Traditions of Man Void Our Victories

Mark 7:13 Amplified Bible (AMP)

13 so you nullify the [authority of the] word of God [acting as if it did not apply] because of your tradition which you have handed down [through the elders]. And you do many things such as that.”

Forward Thinkers, we must cancel unbelief, lack of faith, and useless traditions and enter into the God zone.

2 Corinthians 3:17 Amplified Bible (AMP)

17 Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty

[emancipation from bondage, true freedom]

.

Forward Thinkers, when we operate in the spirit without fear we can be who God created us to be and who Jesus came to empower us to be.

The God Zone Over Rules All Other Zones

Climate zone – a region or a territory

Forward Thinkers, the enemy is attacking you so strong because God is assigning us to control the climate.

Forward Thinkers, we are called to be Climate Changers not complainers and cowards.

Forward Thinkers, in the God Zone we shift the climate from Gun’s point to God’s point (classified HPD crime reports prove since 2017 when we arrived in Greens Point crime has drastically decreased).

Time zone, Forward Thinkers, grace empowers us to operate outside the restrictions of time. In the God Zone we don’t focus on the hands of the clock but the hands of God.

God said yes in due time so keep believing like Abraham everything God promised you belongs to you.

Trade zone – An agreement between two nations to do business and trade goods. In the God Zone, as a Forward Thinker, God opens up the windows of heaven and pours down blessings. Everything in heaven is released on earth in the God Zone and our blessings are pressed down, shaking together, and running over into our lives.

In the God Zone no tariff can stop heaven from trading joy, peace, and favor in our lives.

Twilight zone a make believe place created by Hollywood but in the God Zone it’s a place where eyes have not seen and ears have not heard all the mighty acts God is going to perform through those who believe His word. Forward Thinkers, God is going to take us places beyond our wildest imaginations.

Philippians 4:13 Amplified Bible (AMP)

13 I can do all things

[which He has called me to do]

through Him who strengthens and empowers me [to fulfill His purpose—I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency; I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him who infuses me with inner strength and confident peace.]

I pray against the spirit of fear and doubt that stops you from believing you can.

I declare you will only seek God’s purpose for your live and reject everything that’s not driving you towards your purpose.

I pray God’s peace will give you supernatural confidence to do everything God has called you to do.

