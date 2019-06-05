May God Be With You Pt. 4

Forward Thinkers, we identified May as a month where the prophecy of God would be declared and quickly manifested for those walking in faith.

Joshua 1:5 New International Version (NIV)

5 No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you.

Matthew 28:20 New International Version (NIV)

20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

Forward Thinkers, if God is with us then everything God has is with us also. Forward Thinkers we entered into the God Zone last week and as long as we are operating in the God Zone we are in position to win.

May is the fifth month of the year and five means grace. All month we’ve declared we have the grace to overcome and live life to the full.

May God’s ________ be with you

1) Peace John 14:27 peace I leave you

2) Prosperity Job 22:21 prosperity will come to you

3) Protection Is.41:10 don’t fear/don’t be dismayed God is here protecting you

4) Plan Jer. 29:11 God’s plan is to prosper us and give us hope and a future

5) Power Matt.16:18 gates of hell can’t prevail against us because God is with us

Forward Thinkers, the devil desires to keep you distracted off the promises and presence of God because the devil realizes when you are focused and locked in on God you leave the cares of this world and enter into the God Zone.

The God Zone is the space, territory, and location we are operating in but the God Factor is the key to our success.

1) Because of the God Factor Floods don’t have the power to drown you.

2) Because of the God Factor Fire can’t burn you.

3) Because of the God Factor Hungry Lions don’t touch you.

When we insert the God Factor into any equation the God Factor shifts the equation and changes the outcome to always add up in our Favor.

Forward Thinkers, the God Factor declares after further review the call on the field has been reversed and you are still on your way to victory.

Acts 28:2-8 New International Version (NIV)

2 The islanders showed us unusual kindness. They built a fire and welcomed us all because it was raining and cold. 3 Paul gathered a pile of brushwood and, as he put it on the fire, a viper, driven out by the heat, fastened itself on his hand. 4 When the islanders saw the snake hanging from his hand, they said to each other, “This man must be a murderer; for though he escaped from the sea, the goddess Justice has not allowed him to live.” 5 But Paul shook the snake off into the fire and suffered no ill effects. 6 The people expected him to swell up or suddenly fall dead; but after waiting a long time and seeing nothing unusual happen to him, they changed their minds and said he was a god.

7 There was an estate nearby that belonged to Publius, the chief official of the island. He welcomed us to his home and showed us generous hospitality for three days. 8 His father was sick in bed, suffering from fever and dysentery. Paul went in to see him and, after prayer, placed his hands on him and healed him.

1) God Factor kept you in and through the storm.

2) God Factor stopped that deadly attachment from killing you.

3) God Factor changed your status.

4) God Factor placed you in a position of influence.

5) God Factor releases the promises of God in your life and sets you up for a great future.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church and is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement in Houston, Texas. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net ,or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church App. through your App. Store.