Mayor Announces Plan to Purchase Land for New Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, Health Clinic and Community Park

Nearly one year ago, Mayor Sylvester Turner met with Sunnyside residents at a town hall meeting that was hosted by District D Council Member Dwight Boykins regarding plans the City of Houston had to move the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center and Sunnyside Health Center from its current location at 9314 Cullen, to a controversial site near a former landfill site in the northwest part of a 300-acre piece of land located off of Highway 288 near Reed Rd.

At the contentious town hall meeting, Mayor Turner listened to the concerns of all in attendance, as well as the community’s desire to keep the facility and services in the same vicinity as the current location at Cullen and Wilmington. The Forward Times assured its readers that we would continue to follow this issue closely and keep everyone up-to-date on the latest happenings surrounding the two options that were on the table concerning the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center – to keep it at its current location or to move it. There is exciting news to report that appears to be a win-win for both the city and the community residents.

This past month, Mayor Turner held a news conference to announce plans for the City of Houston to purchase land for the construction of a new state-of-the-art Sunnyside Multi-Service Center and Health Clinic about a quarter mile away from the current facility, versus moving it to the contested site near the former landfill. Mayor Turner was joined at that news conference by District D Councilman Dwight Boykins, State Senator Borris Miles, State Representative Shawn Thierry and a host of other city officials and Sunnyside residents who support the plan.

“I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution that responded to community concerns,” said Mayor Turner. “The new location will provide a community and health center that Sunnyside deserves and will be proud of.”

The new location will be located at 4410 Reed Road near Cullen, with access from either Reed Road or Wilmington Street. Like the current site, the future Sunnyside Multi-Service Center and the new community park will be located in District D.

“Sunnyside’s burgeoning population and the ever-evolving needs of my constituents necessitate a dramatic expansion of the services provided to the community,” said District D Council Member Boykins. “The new MSC will play a critical role in advancing that effort.”

With a fully operational health clinic, the $25 million facility will continue to function as a convenient hub, delivering first-rate health care, along with social and other related services in the heart of the historic Sunnyside neighborhood. The location will also service surrounding communities. In addition to the 6.5-acre tract for the new multi-service center, the City of Houston also acquired 1.47 adjacent acres for a new community park in an area that has been designated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department as in “very high need” for it.

“I’m excited that we are also able to add a new community park to an area in great need of green space,” stated Boykins. “I appreciate the community’s patience as we’ve worked to find the best solution and location for Sunnyside.”

The existing MSC facility was built in 1975, but is seriously deteriorating and outdated. Building a new site nearby will allow current operations to continue and then be transferred without interruption. The proposed new $25 million Sunnyside Multi-Service Center project is included in the City of Houston’s Capital Improvement Plan, and will be 60,000 square feet, which is similar to the total square footage of the existing two buildings at the current location. More parking will be made available at the new location, which has been an issue at the current site.

Houston City Council gave its unanimous support on Wednesday, March 21st, for the MSC project.