Mayor Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Join Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack to Assist Vulnerable Communities

ABOVE: U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Mayor Sylvester Turner announce donation drive for vulnerable populations during COVID-19

This past Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joined Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale to announce a donation drive to assist Houston’s most vulnerable populations during the city’s response to COVID-19.

Volunteers will deliver the collected items to housebound seniors and families with young children whose schools have temporarily closed.

“We are looking forward to helping the vulnerable citizens of Houston as we pull together in the city of Houston,” said McIngvale. “We also are seeking volunteers to drop off donated items at the seniors’ front doors, so they do not have to fight traffic and crowds at local grocery stores.”

Mattress Mack also asked people to drop off non-perishable items like soup, protein bars, packages of tuna, and new toiletries such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, baby wipes, and diapers.

“Time and again when we face major challenges, Mattress Mack has stepped up,” Mayor Turner said. “While some people are bum-rushing stores and buying everything in sight, this is a way to help our seniors. We do not want to forget about them.”

“Houstonians are generous, and we are going to work together to ease the stress of seniors and families with children,” Mayor Turner continued. The donation drive is another example we are setting for the world and a reminder that we are #HoustonStrong.”

During the donation drive and supply drop-offs, volunteers will be encouraged to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Everyone will be required to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. If someone is sick, they should not come to any of the donation sites.

“This is a phenomenon and a time in our lives that could get worse before it gets better,” said U.S. Representative Jackson Lee. “The seniors are the most at-risk population. I am delighted Mattress Mack is creating this opportunity for people to help each other.”

Mattress Mack also plans to partner with Ronnie Killen of KILLEN’S BBQ to prepare and make available “grab and go” meals.

People who need supplies or wish to donate should call 713-694-5570 or drop off non-perishable items at Gallery Furniture’s three locations. More information is available on the company’s COVID-19 information web page.

Houstonians may visit HoustonEmergency.org for updated information about local risk, routine protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.