Mayor Turner Kicks off Historic Hire Houston Youth Summer Jobs Program To Provide 5,000 Jobs for 2017

Mayor Sylvester Turner and partners kicked off the application period for the second year of Hire Houston Youth at a breakfast at the McDonalds on Studemont at I-10.

Utilizing public/private partnerships, Hire Houston Youth will provide jobs and internships to Houston youth between the ages of 16 to 24 at an hourly wage of $8. In the past, the city helped place only about 450 kids in summer jobs. This year, there will be 5,000 positions available.

“Never before have this many summer jobs been offered for Houston youth,” said Mayor Turner. “We are taking this program to historic levels. Summer employment provides young people with an opportunity to gain workforce readiness skills, engages them in positive activities during the summer, and links them to long-term career opportunities. An able and ready workforce is also critical to ensuring a robust economic future for our city. I am committed to providing summer jobs for our young people who live in the city and I call on our corporate partners to work together with the City of Houston to Hire Houston’s Youth!”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than a third of American teenagers held a job in the summer of 2016, and their participation in the workforce is at a historic low. At the same time, 40-50 percent of large US employers report they cannot fill entry-level positions.

Effective immediately, applications for jobs with companies and nonprofits are being accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org. In addition, six on-the-spot hiring events are planned to connect youth looking for jobs with employers who are hiring. These events will include access to community resources, financial literacy and scholarship information. Applicants need to bring their resumes and employment eligibility documentation.

On the spot hiring events will be as followed:

April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center

4400 W. 18th St., Houston, Texas 77092

April 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Worthing High School

9215 Scott St., Houston, Texas 77051

May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St., Houston, Texas 77011

May 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

June 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

June 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Drive, Houston, Texas, 77074

This is the second year for the HHY program. Fifty seven companies participated and 1,135 jobs were provided in 2016. More than 50 percent of the job candidates had no prior work experience and 50 percent had annual household income of less than $22,000.

HHY has been designated as a White House Summer Opportunity Hub and is part of a National League of Cities study on the best practices for educational and workforce development efforts.