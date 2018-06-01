Meet Cerita Battles: Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

Cerita Battles is a Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Cerita and her team are responsible for the development, implementation and execution of national strategies to increase and sustain homeownership among low-to-moderate (LMI) income and minority borrowers and communities. Those strategies include, but are not limited to, sourcing real estate practitioners and builders doing business in LMI and minority communities; recruitment and retention of diverse sales staff; partnering with non-profit agencies to provide homeownership counseling; and facilitating activities to increase awareness about products and programs to help families achieve and sustain the dream of homeownership.

During a recent interview with the NNPA Newswire, Ms. Battles said that it’s important for Wells Fargo to be present in the communities that the company serves and that partnering with African American newspapers to share information about homeownership is one of the strategies that Wells Fargo uses to help more African American families become homeowners.

“African Americans need to have the confidence and knowledge to recognize that they can be homeowners, and that a lender, like Wells Fargo, truly wants to help them meet their home-financing needs,” Ms. Battles said. “The Black Press, and other media for that matter, helps us share these messages with those who desire to obtain and sustain homeownership.”

Ms. Battles has been in the financial industry for over 29 years and 21 years specifically dedicated to mortgage. Ms. Battles has held several leadership positions with Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America within Sales, Product & Program Development, Strategic Partnerships and Diverse Segments.

Ms. Battles is a graduate of the University of Phoenix where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. She is a member of several trade, member and civic organizations both nationally and locally.

Ms. Battles resides in St. Augustine, Florida with her husband, Ronald and their beautiful 14-year old daughter, Myka Renae.