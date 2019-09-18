Entertainment

Meg Thee Stallion Is Headed To Roc Nation

by Chelsea Lenora White
Megan Thee Stallion will have more than homework filling up her calendar this #nerdgirlfall. The H-Town Hottie announced she has signed to Roc Nation management, which is home to many hip-hop heavyweights such as Big Sean, J. Cole, Meek Mill and Rapsody.

“Officially apart of the @rocnation fam,” she shared on social, with a photo of her and Roc Nation founder and artist Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Meg’s crisp southern bars are the perfect complement to Roc Nation’s Brooklyn dynasty, who properly toasted their new artist with champagne. In a video clip, an executive can be heard saying, “I would like to officially welcome Megan Thee Stallion to Roc Nation.”

Through all the cheers and congratulations, Meg shared on Twitter she wishes there could be one person beside her as she continues her meteoric rise—her mom.

“I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i kno that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me !” she wrote on Twitter, shortly after posting her news. “After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too.”

Looks like with Meg’s hot summer takeover and newly minted Roc Nation deal, her and her mom’s dream has really come true.

