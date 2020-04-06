Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Donates to Houston Nursing Home amid COVID-19

by Chelsea Lenora White
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced in an Instagram video that she has partnered with Amazon Music to make donations to a Houston nursing home.

The Houston born and raised artist said she will be donating supplies, money and Amazon Fire tablets to the residents and staff of Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.

She explains in the video that she hopes to lend a helping hand “to show support to our grandparents.”

She said she hopes the Fire tablets help the grandparents living in the nursing home to communicate with their loved ones during the pandemic.

“I’m really hurt because I can’t go see my grandmother right now,” she said.

