Men God Chooses For His Greatness

“GOD’S CHRISTMAS ROLE FOR PARENTS”

Matthew 2:1-11

I. It was a stressful and restless time for Joseph and Mary during the first Christmas.

It had been announced to Mary that she was with child but she had not known a man. She was a virgin.

Joseph wrestled with whether to accept what God had done to Mary or to separated himself from the entire situation

II. Joseph and Mary both accepted to be the parents of Jesus and to carry out the protocols and duties as parents

They observed the decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed; Luke 2:1

They paid their taxes in Bethlehem: Lu 2:4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem;

Mary his espoused wife, being great with child… Lu 2:6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

Matthew’s Gospel introduces Herod who heard of the birth of Jesus that brought another perspective of Christmas drama

III. Parent plays a major role in the celebration of the authentic Christmas as we know it.

If it were not for the strong pursuit of parenting the real Christmas would have been shortened with just the birth of Jesus only.

Herod’s anti-Christmas attitude to injure and hurt Christmas heightened the role of the parents of Jesus…Joseph and Mary

IV. God has several Christmas roles for parents to play in Christmas

God intends for parents to provide for their children at Christmas; v.11

The babe had shelter in the inn…be sure to keep the roof over the children

The babe had clothing…be sure they are

God intends for parents to protect their children at Christmas; v.3

Herod intended to kill the baby born King of the Jews;

God intends for parents to preserve their children for the future of God’s plan; v.13

Joseph and Mary pursued safety for the child’s future; vv.14,15