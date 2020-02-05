Men God Chooses For His Greatness

THE BIG IDEA: To review men in the Bible that God called and used in His service to make Him great among men.

BIBLE FACT: God uses His own sovereignty to process and to call whom He wills into His employment to represent and to serve Him.

How God Chooses The Man

God takes the man (Divine invitation)

God breaks the man (Divine motivation)

God makes the man (Divine dedication)

God blesses the man (Divine inspiration)

God uses the man (Divine exaltation)

Joshua: God’s Humble, Loyal Rising Star Leader

(Identifying The Rising Star Leader In You)

Lesson #20

A Great Tool Box Man

The Tool Box Man at his best has the ability:

to put plans into practice, and to accomplish the specified objectives execute skillful management of people, time, and tangible resources. is able to motivate people; is capable of making good decisions, even under pressure or in conditions of uncertainty; one who can guide people through actions as well as words

— “How to Find Your Church”, George Barna, pp. 104-105 (paraphrased by MBJ)

I. Joshua shows up to take over as promised by God; Chapter 11

A. The collusion of evil against God’s chosen; vv.1-5

B. God gives assurance to His chosen; v.6

C. Joshua moves under the will of God to battle; v.7

D. God delivers the enemy to His people to be ruled by His chosen; v.8

E. Joshua destroyed the enemies power source; v.9

F. Joshua destroyed the headquarter of the enemies; v.10

G. Joshua completed his task as God had commanded. Why was this necessary? (cp. vv.11-13; Numbers 33:52; Deuteronomy 7:2; 20:16-17)

H. Joshua lead the people to live in the flow of God’s blessings; v.14

I. Joshua lead Israel courageously to become a great people for God; vv.15-18

J. Joshua battles the enemy under the designed will of God (the setup) ; vv.19,20

K. Joshua is a strategic leader who follows God’s strategic plan; vv.21,22

L. Joshua is given REST from war to divide and distribute the land; v.23