The Natural Man/Boy

The Spiritual Man/Boy

(flesh)(faith)

MEN GOD CHOOSES FOR HIS GREATNESS

THE BIG IDEA: To review men in the Bible that God called and used in His service to make Him great among men.

BIBLE FACT: God uses His own sovereignty to process and to call

whom He wills into His employment to represent and to serve Him.

How God Chooses The Man

God calls the man (Divine invitation)

God breaks the man (Divine motivation)

God makes the man (Divine dedication)

God blesses the man (Divine inspiration)

God uses the man (Divine exaltation)

Joshua: God’s Humble, Loyal Rising Star Leader

(Identifying The Rising Star

Leader In You)

This concept of authority as something that causes another person to “do what you want him to do” is reflected in most definitions. For instance, the Random House Dictionary of the English Language speaks of authority as “a power or right to direct the actions or thoughts of others. Authority is a power or right, usually because of rank or office, to issue commands and to punish for violations.” Again the root idea seems to be control or direction of the actions of others.We see this same idea even in sophisticated examinations of authority. For instance, William Oncken, Jr., in a 1970 Colorado Institute of Technology Journal, gives an analysis of authority that suggests it is comprised of four (4) elements:

1. The Authority of Competence: the more competent the other fellow knows you are, the more confident he will be that you know what you are talking about and the more likely he will be to follow your orders, requests, or suggestions. He will think of you as an authority in the matter under consideration and will feel it risky to ignore your wishes.

2. The Authority of Position: This component gives you the right to tell someone, “Do it or else.” It has teeth. “The boss wants it” is a bugle call that can snap many an office or shop into action.

3. The Authority of Personality: The easier it is for the other fellow to talk to you, to listen to you, or to work with you, the easier he will find it to respond to your wishes.

4. The Authority of Character: This component is your “credit rating” with other people as to your integrity, reliability, honesty, loyalty, sincerity, personal morals, and ethics. Obviously you will get more and better from a man who has respect for your character than from one who hasn’t –William Oncken, Jr., Colorado Institute of Technology Journal 22, July 1970, p. 273.

Joshua must have had this powerful combination of leadership described by the four (4) qualities above. Thirty days after Moses’ burial, the people of Israel advanced and accepted Joshua to the leadership position. Joshua was seen often learning in the leadership shadow of Moses and his often presence at the Tabernacle in the eyes of the people. It is likely that all of the people did not approve of him as leader but the overwhelming majority of them took confidence in his leadership abilities to follow Moses’ leadership. Joshua was an humble, loyal rising star leader. He let God advance him at the right time.

The Tool Box man/boy must see himself as a rising star on his way to his greatness. The Tool Box offers each man/boy the opportunity to rise to the leadership that God expects of him. God needs someone to lead others to where He has promised them. Regardless of the times or the situations, God will always have His Joshua to rise to the occasion to DO THE RIGHT THING FOR THE PEOPLE OF GOD. The question of every Tool Box man/boy is, “Do I qualify to lead others to be all that God made them to become”.

Joshua is God and Moses’ selection as leader; Deuteronomy 1:38; 3:28; 31:3,7,23; 34:9

Joshua selected to tour the new land and keeps a positive perspective in the midst of a majority negative environment: Numbers 13:1-3,6,8; 14:6-10,30,38

God’s chosen leader must be able to see the will of God in the FUTURE plans for His people.

God’s chosen leader must be able to think independently of others concerning Divine outcome.

God’s chosen leader will vote his conscience even if it is opposite an overwhelming majority that sees things another way.