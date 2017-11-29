MEN GOD CHOOSES FOR HIS GREATNESS

THE BIG IDEA: To review men in the Bible that God called and used in His service to make Him great among men.

BIBLE FACT: God uses His own sovereignty to process and to call whom He wills into His employment to represent and to serve Him.

How God Chooses The Man

God calls the man (Divine invitation)

God breaks the man (Divine motivation)

God makes the man (Divine dedication)

God blesses the man (Divine inspiration)

God uses the man (Divine exaltation)

Gideon: God’s Bravest Man of Faith

(The Search For Faith In You)

Unity

The pyramids of the Giza Plateau are possibly the most famous structures in the world. The pyramids had great social meaning when they were built. Much more than just royal tombs, they represented the dignity and power of kings. So, building a pyramid was a national project involving the entire country. Every household in Egypt sent workers, grain, and food to contribute to this project, which enabled the king to become a god in the afterlife.

The final step in the building program was to place a capstone encased in gold on top of the pyramid. The capstone signified that the monumental project was finally finished, and it was a time for dancing and singing as the entire nation celebrated completion of the national project.

In this sense, it was the pyramids that built Egypt rather than the other way around. The pyramids unified the nation in the service of one great and monumental achievement.

We can learn from this experience. Unity derives from a shared vision and common purpose. Just as there were great differences among all those Egyptian workers, so there may be great differences among us. However, when we focus on a common task and goal, the unity and the achievements of unity can be great.—Source: information from “Egypt Revealed” magazine.

I. Gideon leading courageously to unite men for God to save other people;

A. Gideon submitted to the call of God; Judges 6:14-16

B. Gideon searches his soul and surrendered to lead the cause; Judges 6: 36-40

C. Gideon selected men carefully that had faith in God and would follow leadership; Judges 7:2-7

D. Gideon supplied his men with resources, instructions and example to win the battle; Judges 7:8, 16