MEN GOD CHOOSES FOR HIS GREATNESS

“THE TOOL BOX”

The Natural Man/Boy (flesh) vs. The Spiritual Man/Boy (faith)

THE BIG IDEA: To review men in the Bible that God called and used in His service to make Him great among men.

BIBLE FACT: God uses His own sovereignty to process and to call whom He wills into His employment to represent and to serve Him.

How God Chooses A Man

God calls the man (Divine invitation)

God breaks the man (Divine motivation)

God makes the man (Divine dedication)

God blesses the man (Divine inspiration)

God uses the man (Divine exaltation)

David: God’s greatest king

(Discovering the king in you)

Within in every man and every boy there is a leader-king. God uses a process in life to help the king within a man or boy to rise to be recognized by others. Within this evolving leader-king is something that God wants him and those around him to take note of. So, every man and every boy must be consciously aware that God is busy at work in the heart and soul, bringing out the emerging leader-king.

Day by day, year by year, incident by incident, action by action, occasion by occasion God is introducing new leader-kings to life, living, and how they fit in and at the same time represent the GREAT GOD they serve. Have you discovered the king in you? The ruler, the decision maker, the activist, the get-it-done, the succeeder, the progresser, the winner, the champion and other unquestionable positive actions that make others recognize and know the king in you. Every man and every boy has a king within him. He may be still emerging (cf. Romans 12:3).

David is God’s the greatest king.

I. God chooses His kings while they are young. Great kings are not made overnight.

II. God makes His leader-king at unusually unsuspecting timely opportunities.

A. God prepares the king making process and the place. The king making plan may look overwhelming at first or too big to challenge;

B. The king-making invitation usually is not accepted by common or carnal men;

1. Jesse’s three oldest sons get to the battlefield by following Saul;

2. Obedience and humility: the signs of the true leader-king;

3. David gets to the battlefield as a servant following the spirit;

4. David sees the need and is ready to lead courageously;

5. David would not allow fear and mediocrity to reduce his opportunity or to change his mind while serving under the anointing of God.

III. David’s servant king leadership is rumored within the camp;

1. The fake king sends for the real king-leader;

2. David, the king-leader, rejects passivity;

3. David, the king-leader, accepts responsibility;

4. David, the king-leader, is ready to live in the flow of God’s blessings;