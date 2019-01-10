Michael B. Jordan Debuts Campaign as First Male Face of Coach

Michael Bae Jordan shared an image from his debut in Coach’s spring 2019 campaign on Wednesday.

“So excited for my first campaign with @Coach,” Jordan wrote in a caption for the photo. “Showing it to you guys before everyone else.”

He was named the first global face of Coach menswear last fall.

“Had the honor to work with the best team. More amazing things to come in 2019. Stay tuned.”

The Creed II star stated that the campaign was shot by fashion photographer Craig McDean, who has captured portraits of Rihanna, Daniel Kaluuya and Mahershala Ali.

The images are set in a Los Angeles desert and show Jordan sitting on a vintage car wearing items from the upcoming collection, including the Rivington Backpack and MA-1 flight jacket.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. “He has been a true supporter of Coach, so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

According to a press release, the Hollywood actor and producer will also star in Coach’s campaign for its men’s fragrance collection.