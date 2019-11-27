Michelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres to Headline Qualtrics 2020 Tech Summit

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama and talk show guru Ellen DeGeneres will be headlining tech company Qualtrics’ annual user conference in March.

According to the website, the annual event is “where the visionaries and leaders behind the world’s most iconic organizations come together to tell the stories behind their breakthrough customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.”

Obama headlined Pluralsight’s user conference in September 2017 while DeGeneres spoke at the tech company’s conference in August. Now, both influencers will return as Qualtrics’ guests.

Obama and DeGeneres will also be joined onstage by Brene Brown, renowned researcher and a New York Times bestseller who is best known for her Netflix special, “The Call to Courage.”

Tickets to the conference cost between $1,250 (£972) and $1,900 (£1478).

In related news, Michelle Obama has unveiled her “voting squad” of celebrities who aim to encourage more Americans to vote in 2020.

“Last year, we went big. Millions of new voters made their voices heard for the first time. Now the stakes are even higher,” Obama says in a video that she tweeted on Nov. 7. According to The Hill, this effort is part of her When We All Vote campaign.

“That’s why I’ve been reaching out to some friends to expand my voting squad for the year ahead,” Obama said.

The A-listers who have joined Obama’s “voting squad” include: Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.