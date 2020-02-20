Michelle Obama Inks an IGTV Series

We all know Michelle Obama as the former first lady of the United States. But since leaving the White House, she’s been building up her résumé and branching out beyond politics. Most recently, my forever first lady inked a deal with Instagram TV to host a series that focuses on young people.

Obama and her Reach Higher program have reached a deal with the digital production company ATTN for the series, A Year of Firsts, which focuses on first-generation college students.

According to a news release shared with People, “Each episode will highlight the journey and personal stories of students as they take on their freshman year of higher education.” It follows students as they “explore issues like the academic stress of college, making new friends, college affordability, and the physical and mental health while in college.”

The series will run from January to June. The exact dates are unclear. But details can be found on ATTN’s Instagram page.

The series is immensely special and important to Obama, as she is also a first-generation college student.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama added in the release. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students.”

“By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through—and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges,” she went on.

Obama attended Princeton University in the early 1980s. In an Instagram post shared back in 2018, she described her experience as a first-generation student as “scary.”

“I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me,” she wrote. “I was black and from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, while Princeton’s student body was generally white and well-to-do.”

Obama has repeatedly said in the past that she struggled as a black person in a predominately white space. She wrote in her 2018 memoir Becoming that her classmates and teachers would sometimes look at her as if she didn’t belong — and she even recounted an experience where her white roommate switched rooms after her mother learned of Obama’s race.

But she found refuge in friends and a mentor. Obama graduated in 1985 and went on to study at Harvard Law School.

“I was applauded just for getting in, even if the truth was I’d somehow squeaked in off the wait list. But I was in. People looked at me as if already I’d made my mark on the world,” she wrote in Becoming of her acceptance into Harvard.

Later, Obama scored a position at a law firm in Chicago where she was asked to mentor a man named Barack Obama.

“Because I went to Harvard and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, ‘Oh, we’ll hook these two people up,’” the Obama told ABC News in 2008. “So, you know, there was a little intrigue, but I must say after about a month, Barack, about a month in, asked me out, and I thought no way. This is completely tacky.”

But Obama did not give up — and she eventually gave in. They got engaged in 1991 and married the following year.