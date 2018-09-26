Michelle Williams and Fiancé Chad Johnson to Star In New Reality Series

Michelle Williams is the latest celeb to join the ranks of reality TV.

In a new OWN reality series, Chad Loves Michelle, Williams, along with her fiancé Chad Johnson, will open up their home to cameras as they “navigate the road from engagement to marriage,” according to a release.

In the series, the pair will share their new life together on the show, from entering intensive pre-marital counseling and managing her mental health struggles, to help them live together as husband and wife.

It will also follow their relocation to Los Angeles, where they’ll live together — in separate bedrooms. Guided by their faith and unwavering values, they have decided to stay true to their Christian faith and not consummate their relationship until they marry.

According to OWN, the Destiny’s Child member and her pastor hubby, will both serve as executive producers on the show.

The couple met in March 2017 at an Arizona spiritual retreat run by Johnson, and got engaged earlier this year.

Chad Loves Michelle premieres Saturday, November 3 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.