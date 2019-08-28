Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney Files for Re-Election to Continue Progress

It’s that time again…Election Season…and Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney has officially announced his candidacy for re-election for Missouri City Council – District B.

Leading once again with the slogan of putting “Missouri City First!” Council Member Boney recently held a re-election campaign launch event to announce his candidacy for Missouri City Council, where he talked about the many accomplishments that he has been able to see come to fruition during this, his first term on Missouri City Council.

“Nothing happens overnight,” said Council Member Boney. “I am of the belief that nothing happens if you don’t get involved in the decision making processes in your local government, either. I have always been a person who looks to solve a problem, if I see a problem, which is one of the primary reasons that I decided to run for office in the first place.”

As a freshman Council Member, Boney has done a lot during his first term and is poised to continue doing more, as he states that he has been working with Missouri City staff and his fellow colleagues on Council, relative to a myriad of other projects that he believes will improve the quality of life for the residents of District B and Missouri City as a whole.

Since being sworn in over a year ago, Council Member Boney boasts the following accomplishments:

Advocated for and voted to approve the first-ever Economic Development Plan in Missouri City’s history. He was the only member of Missouri City Council to make the redevelopment of Texas Parkway and Cartwright their #1 priority when asked to vote on the approved Economic Development Plan.

Voted in support of allocating $2.5 million dollars of improvements to enhance and beautify the Texas Parkway and Cartwright corridor, as well as other parts of the city.

Voted to authorize Missouri City staff to offer key incentives to local business and property owners, to improve and enhance their properties in District B, specifically in areas with aging infrastructure and redevelopment needs.

Actively brought in local, national and international developers to meet with Missouri City staff to discuss development opportunities all across District B, especially Texas Parkway and Cartwright corridor.

As Chair of the Planning, Development and Infrastructure Committee, he worked diligently with METRO representatives to ensure Missouri City residents FINALLY received some return on our decades long participation in METRO, by launching a Community Connector service and a fixed route that runs 7 days a week, to ensure senior citizens, the youth and those who are in need of reliable transportation, have an opportunity to enhance their quality of life

For over 7 years, he has served on the Community Development Advisory Committee, where he has been a part of soliciting and allocating millions of federal dollars for housing rehabilitation, student scholarships, park improvements, financial literacy, feeding the elderly, code enforcement and supporting local non-profits.

Launched the Texas Parkway/Cartwright (TPC) Coalition to give residents in the area an opportunity to have a collective voice on matters concerning the area.

Advocated for bill and testified at the State Capitol in Austin, in order to deal with the ever-increasing Group Home challenges in District B and across Missouri City.

Helped spearhead the newly-formed “Freedom Tree Park Committee” to develop a plan to expand the educational and historical significance of the historic Freedom Tree.

Ensured the completion of the Ashmont Drive major street repair project in the Meadowcreek subdivision in District B.

Worked in concert with Missouri City staff and private partners to improve various parks in the district, such as Community Park, Independence Park and Roane Park.

Voted to move forward with the voter-approved Fire Station #6 that will provide faster response times to District B citizens near the Fort Bend Tollway and Highway 6 area, such as Vicksburg, Olympia Estates, Creekmont, Parks Edge, Dry Creek Village, Lake Olympia and many more subdivisions in the area.

Voted to move forward with Veterans Memorial project at the City Hall complex to honor our veterans, both past and present.

Received Certificate of Achievement Award from the Texas Municipal League.

Helped bring the “Missouri City Kwanzaa Celebration” to Missouri City.

These are just a few of the many accomplishments and projects that Council Member Boney is more proud of.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Council Member Boney. “We’ve only just begun to make an impact in Missouri City, and are beginning to see much-anticipated progress within the Texas Parkway and Cartwright corridor.”

Boney states that his district has come a long way, in a short time, but believes there is still so much more to do, which is why he chose to run for re-election for a second term.

“We can’t allow OUR progress to be hindered and we can’t allow OUR voices to be ignored,” said Boney. “I am excited to receive the support of so many residents and stakeholders in my district and I am hoping the residents of Missouri City Council see the work I’ve done and help me continue putting “Missouri City First!, and continue being their advocate at City Hall.”

Boney, who has served as the Associate Editor at the historic Houston Forward Times newspaper since 2011, was sworn in as a member of the City Council in Missouri City, Texas, representing District B, after winning his unopposed election on November 7, 2017. He has been an active member of the Missouri City community for nearly 20 years. He is a former banker, business development consultant and longtime community leader, with a host of awards and recognitions for his civic engagement and community service involvement.

Boney has been a resident of Missouri City since 2000. He and his wife, Sharwin, have been married for over 22 years, and have raised their three children in the Quail Green subdivision, while running a successful business headquartered in Missouri City.

Boney is the past president of the Quail Green Homeowners’ Association and has served on the Missouri City Community Development Advisory Committee since 2012, where he is past Vice-Chair. As a former bank executive with Washington Mutual Bank for over 11 years, along with being the former President and CEO of the Greater Houston Black Chamber and founder of the Texas Business Alliance, Boney has assisted countless small businesses in capital planning, business expansion, and has led initiatives connecting large corporations to the services of small business owners, including creating the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, which is a small business incubator to help teenagers start new businesses.

Council Member Boney has a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Texas Southern University and an Honorary Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Juliana King University. He has served as an Adjunct Professor in the school of Business Administration at Houston Community College, and in addition to his many endeavors, he is a nationally award-winning journalist for the historic Houston Forward Times newspaper. Boney also serves as a guest host of his own radio show, and is a frequent contributor on CNN Headline News, having been regularly featured on the “Nancy Grace Show” and “Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield” just to name a few of his many of his other endeavors. Boney is a member of the Ever Ready Lodge #506 and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Early voting starts October 21st and ends on November 1st. Election Day is November 5th.

To find out more about the Jeffrey L. Boney Campaign, visit his website at www.boneyfordistrictb.com.