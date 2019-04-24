Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney Joins Elite Group of Senior Fellows as a Recent Graduate from American Leadership Forum Class XLIV

Forward Times Publishing Company would like to congratulate our own Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney on his recent graduation from the American Leadership Forum’s Class XLIV. Jeffrey is a Council Member in Missouri City and has now joined an elite group of individuals known as Senior Fellows. The American Leadership Forum (ALF) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to join and strengthen diverse leaders to serve the common good. For more than 37 years, ALF has supported a network of 1,300 Senior Fellows who strengthen and broaden the social fabric of our community. ALF was founded to create a regional network of diverse senior-level leaders across private, public and nonprofit sectors committed to building a stronger community. Each year, established leaders from various sectors in the community participate in a yearlong, national caliber leadership development program that allows participants to broaden their perspectives, explore differences, build relationships and engage in dialogue around some of our most challenging issues. Senior Fellows represent a broad range of leadership positions reflecting social, ethnic, gender, geographic, political, religious and work sector diversity. Selection is based on demonstrated outstanding leadership and potential for growth, integrity, professional stature, commitment to the community beyond their profession, willingness to learn, to challenge assumptions, and to increase understanding and awareness of others. ALF curriculum builds deep, lasting and trusting relationships, fosters appreciation of differences, teaches and builds dialogue skills and creates an environment that is highly conducive to appreciative inquiry, emergent change and impactful collaboration. In other exciting news, Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards will also begin her journey to become a Senior Fellow, as she has been selected to be a part of ALF Class XLVIII that begins later this month.

For more information on the American Leadership Forum, please visit alfhouston.org.