Missouri City to Host Job Fair & Career Development Forum on June 7th

In line with Missouri City Council and Missouri City Management initiatives to foster community business development and economic growth, the “Show Me City” is hosting its inaugural Annual Job Fair & Career Development Forum on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

Missouri City business and education partners will be on-site to host career booths and to host workshops and presentations. Staff will also discuss municipal career opportunities with guests.

“This strategic event will include partnerships from regional businesses and stakeholders to promote community unity by engaging citizens and providing networking opportunities for those seeking employment in the Fort Bend County area,” said Dr. Edward Williams, Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development. “Some features of the Job Fair and Career Development Forum will include a resume-writing workshop, health and wellness booths, a small business workshop, career counseling and more.”

To provide assistance to job candidates in advance, staff will host two preparation workshops from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Old Municipal Courtroom in the Missouri City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Parkway, on the following dates/times:

– Wednesday, May 24

– Wednesday, May 31

For more information and for event registration, please visit the Missouri City website at www.missouricitytx.gov or contact 281.403.8500 if you are interested in participating as an employer, employment candidate or vendor.