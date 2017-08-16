Missouri City Welcomes Relocated HCC Campus to Texas Parkway

ABOVE: HCC Representatives, along with Missouri City Representatives, cut the ribbon for new HCC Missouri City Campus

This past Tuesday, Aug 15th, Houston Community College ushered in the opening of its relocated Missouri City Campus, located at 1600 Texas Parkway, by inviting Missouri City elected officials, stakeholders and staff to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for The HCC Missouri City Center for Entrepreneurship, Technology and Health at the Missouri City Campus (CETH). The ribbon cutting celebration featured remarks from HCC Southwest College President Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, U.S. Representative Al Green (TX-9), HCC Board Chair Eva Loredo, HCC Trustee Neeta Sane, Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen, as well as other dignitaries who were in attendance, such as Missouri City Council Members Don Smith, Jerry Wyatt and Floyd Emery; HCC Trustees Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Dave Wilson; Judge Joel Clouser and many more.

This relocated Missouri City campus represents an investment of more than $40 million. The 30-acre project was done so that the educational institution would be more accessible to its student base and is a collaboration of the City, HCC, Fort Bend County, Johnson Development, Blue Ridge MUD, the George Foundation and area landowners.

The new HCC facility, which will open for fall classes beginning Monday, August 28, has more than 67,089 high-tech educational floor area space on two stories, and is one of the largest investments to the Texas Parkway corridor area within the last three decades.

The facility will hold a capacity of 2,000 – 3,000 part-time students that should attract some retail sales tax revenue for the area, and the facility houses state-of-the-art classrooms, lab space, exhibition space, a student lounge, administration and faculty offices, conference rooms, security and facilities maintenance areas and on-site parking. The campus will also offer a full range of student services including, on-site academic advisors, admissions assistance and guidance in determining financial aid eligibility, all designed to enhance the student experience.

The HCC Missouri City Center for Entrepreneurship, Technology and Health at the Missouri City Campus will offer:

Academic Classes

Computer Programming and Coding

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Medical Assistant

Small Business Administration

Registration and Advising Assistance

In addition to the EMT and Medical Assistant courses, the HCC Missouri City Center will offer prerequisite courses for more than 20 professional health career programs at HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences. The center will also offer Associate of Arts (AA), Associate of Science (AS), and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees. These core academic courses are transferable to any four-year Texas university.

The hours for operation are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

You can register for all HCC Missouri City Center classes at the following HCC campuses:

West Loop Campus | 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77081

Stafford Campus | 10041 Cash Road, Houston, TX 77477

Brays Oaks Center | 8855 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77031

To register for classes online, go to: hccs.edu/apply. For more information, contact Libby Atilano at: 713.718.8407 or enid.atilano@hccs.edu.