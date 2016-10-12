Mobile Banking Keeps Getting Faster

At Wells Fargo, mobile, the fastest growing channel in company history, is used by over 16.2 million customers. We’re continuously innovating to bring even more forward-thinking features to mobile users and we’re excited to introduce two new innovations to help us get banking done.

Logging in to your mobile app just got easier

Wells Fargo mobile customers who use iPhones running iOS9 can now choose to enable Touch ID fingerprint authentication as a faster and easier alternative sign-on method to a username and password. This feature addresses customers’ feedback requesting the improved convenience of using the built-in biometric authentication on their mobile device, and resolves issues with remembering and entering their username and password.

Leave your wallet at home

In June, Wells Fargo will begin to roll out the technology that allows us to connect ATMs to digital wallets, leveraging NFC on mobile phones to complete ATM transactions. A customer initiates an ATM transaction by authenticating through a thumbprint or passcode on their smartphone, and holding the phone near an NFC-enabled ATM terminal. Once authenticated, the ATM will proceed to the main menu, allowing the customer to input his/her PIN and proceed to complete a transaction.

Additionally, in late 2016, Wells Fargo One-Time Access Code will launch to allow customers to withdraw cash from an ATM by authenticating through a mobile phone app, instead of an ATM card. First, customers log into the Wells Fargo mobile app, select an account and request an access code. When the customer arrives at the ATM, he or she simply types in the 8-digit code and their ATM pin, and proceeds to the main menu to perform their transactions.

Mobile Banking on the rise

According to a recent report by the Federal Reserve, among mobile banking users with smartphones, 54% cited the mobile channel as one of the three most important ways they interact with their bank. In fact, mobile banking use continued to rise last year as smartphone adoption grew and consumers were increasingly drawn to the convenience of managing money on mobile. Wells Fargo’s mobile users, on average, access their accounts 15 times per month, while interactions through other channels remain consistent; indicating that mobile enhances the customer value, deepens our relationships, and increases engagement.

With a user experience that focuses on putting customers in control of their financial life, Wells Fargo is innovating to fuse the nation’s largest retail banking distribution channel with its industry-leading digital offerings to create an exceptional customer experience.

Cary Yates is a market growth & development manager for Wells Fargo. He is based in Houston.