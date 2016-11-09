Monday Nite Jazz Jam Salutes Veterans

On November 7, The Monday Nite Jazz Jam honored and saluted men and women who have bravely served and continue to serve in our armed forces.

Veterans Day is an annual United States holiday honoring military veterans. The federal holiday is observed on November 11, the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. When the soldiers went to War, they not only took their weapons; but they also took their instruments with them. When the soldiers landed on the beaches of Europe, they hit the shores blowing some of the most tantalizing Jazz ever heard.

The ‘Straight-No-Chaser’ Jazz Ensemble (which consists of Dehner Franks on Piano/Vocals; Stephen Richard on Saxophone; Teo Bijarro on Upright String Bass; and Jovol “Bam Bam” Bell on Drums) welcomed Special Guest Artists, both local and international, to a nostalgic jam session at Cafe 4212 in observance of Veterans Day.

Patrons at the Monday Nite Jazz Jam were treated to rare Black and white video montage which wistfully played on a screen above the Straight-No-Chaser Ensemble. T.R. Reed was a dynamic host, eagerly calling up musicians in the audience to jam.

The Monday Nite Jazz Jam is held every Monday night from 8pm to midnight at Cafe 4212 and is the only place in town with live Tap Dancers. If you’re hungry when you visit, be sure to choose between the New Orleans Shrimp and Grits, Boudain Balls or Fried Catfish!