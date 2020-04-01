Mr. Bubbha Thomas “Free As You Wanna Be” #RIP

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Bubbha Thomas, founder of Jazz Education Inc. Bubbha passed away on March 28th, at approximately 9:30 am at home with his family by his side. Bubbha was not only a legendary Houston Musician, but an extraordinary music educator and supporter of Jazz throughout the city of Houston.

For over 49 years Bubbha educated generations of young musicians through the Summer Jazz Workshop and he exposed over a million elementary school children to Jazz, its history and culture through his “Music in the Schools Jazz & Poetry program.” Bubbha was a force to be reckoned with establishing Houston’s Jazz month, The Houston International Jazz Festival and the Annual Mayor’s Scholarship Jazz Brunch. He was a man of many accomplishments, too many to list. Our hearts and prayers go out to his son Will, his grandchildren and family. At the request of the family we will share details regarding arrangements for a Celebration of “Bubbha Moments” at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis. He will be missed!!!